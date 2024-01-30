

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - SThree Plc (STHR.L), a British staffing company, reported Tuesday that its fiscal 2023 pre-tax profit increased from last year ahead of market expectations, while operating profit was weak.



Looking ahead, the company said contract extensions remain strong whilst new business activity continues to be subdued for longer than expected.



For the year, profit before tax was 77.9 million pounds, up 1 percent from 77.0 million pounds a year ago. Basic earnings per share grew 4 percent to 42.4 pence from 41 pence last year.



Operating profit, meanwhile, fell 2 percent to 76.4 million pounds.



Revenue grew 1 percent to 1.66 billion pounds from last year's 1.64 billion pounds. On a like-for-like or LFL basis, revenue was flat.



Net fees dropped 3 percent on a reported basis and 4 percent on LFL basis to 418.8 million pounds.



Further, the Board proposed a final dividend of 11.6 pence per share, up 5 percent from last year. This takes full-year dividend to 16.6 pence per share, a growth of 4 percent year-over-year.



