

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Diageo PLC (DGE.L, DEO) reported that its first half profit before tax declined to $3.08 billion from $3.61 billion, last year. Earnings per share, in cents, was 98.4 compared to 118.8. Operating profit before exceptional items was $3.51 billion compared to $3.77 billion, prior year. Organic operating profit declined 5.4%, for the period. Excluding the impact of LAC, organic operating profit grew 0.9%. Earnings per share before exceptional items, in cents, was 107.8 compared to 116.0.



For the six months ended 31 December 2023, net sales were $10.96 billion compared to $11.12 billion, previous year. Organic net sales declined 0.6%, driven by a 23% decline in Latin America and Caribbean. Excluding the impact of LAC, organic net sales grew 2.5% for the period.



For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Trading-Plan 2024: Die Performance-Strategie für das neue Jahr Der kostenfreie Trading-Plan von Stefan Klotter gibt Ihnen einen exklusiven Einblick, in welche Branchen, Sektoren und Assets Sie im Jahr 2024 investieren sollten, um eine satte Rendite zu erzielen. Jetzt sichern! Hier klicken