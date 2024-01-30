LONDON (dpa-AFX) - WPP PLC (WPP) Tuesday said it expects fiscal 2023 results to be in line with its previous projections.
The company expects like-for-like (LFL) revenue growth less pass-through costs to be 0.9 percent, consistent with the previous outlook of 0.5 percent - 1 percent.
2023 headline operating profit margin is expected to be 14.8 percent, equivalent to 15 percent on a constant currency basis, compared with prior outlook of 14.8 - 15 percent, excluding the impact of FX.
For fiscal 2024, the company sees like-for-like revenue less pass-through costs growth of 0-1 percent. Headline operating profit margin is expected to improve of 20-40bps, excluding the impact of FX.
As for the medium term targets of the company, it now sees more than 3 percent LFL growth in revenue less pass-through costs, compared with the previous outlook of 3-4 percent growth. Headline operating profit margin is expected to be 16-17 percent, up from 15.5-16.0 percent guided earlier.
WPP is scheduled to report fiscal 2023 results on February 22.
