

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - WPP PLC (WPP) Tuesday said it expects fiscal 2023 results to be in line with its previous projections.



The company expects like-for-like (LFL) revenue growth less pass-through costs to be 0.9 percent, consistent with the previous outlook of 0.5 percent - 1 percent.



2023 headline operating profit margin is expected to be 14.8 percent, equivalent to 15 percent on a constant currency basis, compared with prior outlook of 14.8 - 15 percent, excluding the impact of FX.



For fiscal 2024, the company sees like-for-like revenue less pass-through costs growth of 0-1 percent. Headline operating profit margin is expected to improve of 20-40bps, excluding the impact of FX.



As for the medium term targets of the company, it now sees more than 3 percent LFL growth in revenue less pass-through costs, compared with the previous outlook of 3-4 percent growth. Headline operating profit margin is expected to be 16-17 percent, up from 15.5-16.0 percent guided earlier.



WPP is scheduled to report fiscal 2023 results on February 22.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Trading-Plan 2024: Die Performance-Strategie für das neue Jahr Der kostenfreie Trading-Plan von Stefan Klotter gibt Ihnen einen exklusiven Einblick, in welche Branchen, Sektoren und Assets Sie im Jahr 2024 investieren sollten, um eine satte Rendite zu erzielen. Jetzt sichern! Hier klicken