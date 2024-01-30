Logitech customers can now equip entire conference rooms with sustainable tech to help them manage their carbon footprint

Existing Logitech video conference products being redesigned with recycled materials without price increase or quality change

Logitech Sight, Rally Bar Family, webcams, mice, headsets, keyboards already made with recycled materials

Today, Logitech (SIX: LOGN) (NASDAQ: LOGI) announced that all video collaboration devices that run on the CollabOS operating system will now be manufactured with next-life plastics, helping enterprise customers support their sustainability objectives. Existing products- Rally Bar, Rally Bar Mini, Tap IP, Tap Scheduler, and Scribe- are being refreshed with materials that lower the carbon impact of each product. This provides organizations with a partner that in turn helps position them to better manage their carbon footprint.

"By transitioning our portfolio of conference room devices to a lower product carbon footprint, we are helping other companies navigate their sustainability challenges," said Prakash Arunkundrum, Chief Operating Officer at Logitech. "We're not only designing and manufacturing new products with recycled plastic and other lower carbon materials, but refreshing existing products to provide IT leaders with a new way to evaluate their workplace technology investment in conference room systems one that includes people and planet. We do this without increasing prices or compromising the highest quality and performance companies expect from Logitech."

Efforts to reduce negative environmental impact have rapidly become a business imperative. In a recent survey of IT professionals by analyst firm Frost Sullivan, 65% say that becoming a leader in environmental, social, governance and sustainability practices is a critical or very important business objective in the coming year.

Applying Design for Sustainability (DfS) principles to Logitech's video collaboration portfolio means that Logitech customers can outfit entire conference rooms- including Microsoft Teams Rooms and Zoom Rooms-with technology designed with sustainability in mind. This development expands on the progress already achieved with personal workstation peripherals such webcams, headsets, mice, and keyboards.

Design for Sustainability (DfS)

A key tenet of DfS is the use of circular materials that can be recovered from the waste stream and given a second life, including post-consumer recycled plastics (PCR) that Logitech calls "next life plastics."

Newer conference room products like Logitech Sight use:

Minimum of 50% certified recycled plastic

21% reduction in carbon footprint***

1,400tCO2e avoided carbon per 100,000 units (enough to drive around the Earth approximately 131 times

Additionally, Logitech video conferencing products have:

Low carbon aluminum made with renewable energy rather than fossil fuels

Packaging from FSC®-certified forests and other controlled sources

100% recycled fabrics in the Rally Bar family

Option to collect and recycle old video conferencing equipment via Logitech Select

Power saving modes that can potentially reduce Rally Bar and Rally Bar Mini's carbon impact by 1.65 tons of carbon dioxide equivalent**

Opening Access for Greater Impact

Logitech has decreased its Scope 3 emissions by 21% in 2022 with the goal of removing more carbon than it creates by 2030.

To drive carbon reduction at an even bigger scale and stimulate industry-wide progress, Logitech is offering to openly share its DfS principles, tools and its knowledge of how to incorporate more sustainable materials in the manufacturing process with any organizations in the consumer technology industry interested in increasing their sustainability efforts. For a consultation on how to incorporate more sustainable materials into your manufacturing process, contact sustainability@logitech.com.

Transparency and Accountability

As more companies hold themselves accountable for measurably reducing their carbon impact, they increasingly seek out technology vendors who provide transparency via key performance indicators, reporting, and third party certifications. Logitech is on track to achieve its 2025 target of having a product carbon footprint for every product in its portfolio, making it easier for company technology buyers to make informed decisions about-and report on- the scope of their impact when outfitting their global workforces for meeting rooms, personal workstations, and flex desking. Logitech annually reports on its progress toward its Climate Action goals in the 2023 Impact Report.

Availability

Availability timing varies depending on supply of existing products in each geography. Logitech business products made with Next Life Plastic, and their availability, can be found here. For more information on the Logitech Select collect-and-recycle program, contact collect-recycle@logitech.com.

*Based on a global electricity consumption emissions factor from Logitech's Carbon Clarity program. Internal estimates of pre-optimization use phase carbon impact of 19.8t CO2e for Rally Bar and 21t CO2e for Rally Bar Mini for each 100 products used over a period of 2 years. Logitech's internal user model for room VC equipment (based on recorded data from VC room usage)

*Based on energy saving mode switched on an EnergyStar certified, 50-69 inch, low energy television baseline, a global electricity consumption emissions factor from Logitech's Carbon Clarity program. Internal estimates of pre-optimization use phase carbon impact of 95.4t CO2e for each 100 products used over a period of 2 years. Logitech's internal user model for room VC equipment (based on recorded data from VC room usage).

***Compared to a "doing nothing" design scenario.

Greenhouse Gas Equivalencies Calculator, US Environmental Protection Agency

