ZURICH (dpa-AFX) - Zurich Insurance Group AG (ZURVY) Tuesday said Viridium Group has informed the company that it will not complete the purchase of Zurich legacy traditional life insurance back book in Germany as agreed in June 2022.
'Zurich is committed to finding a solution for this portfolio and will explore options in due course,' the company said in a statement.
Zurich further noted that Viridium cancelling the deal has no effect on the company's targets or capital management plans.
