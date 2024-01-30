

ZURICH (dpa-AFX) - Zurich Insurance Group AG (ZURVY) Tuesday said Viridium Group has informed the company that it will not complete the purchase of Zurich legacy traditional life insurance back book in Germany as agreed in June 2022.



'Zurich is committed to finding a solution for this portfolio and will explore options in due course,' the company said in a statement.



Zurich further noted that Viridium cancelling the deal has no effect on the company's targets or capital management plans.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Trading-Plan 2024: Die Performance-Strategie für das neue Jahr Der kostenfreie Trading-Plan von Stefan Klotter gibt Ihnen einen exklusiven Einblick, in welche Branchen, Sektoren und Assets Sie im Jahr 2024 investieren sollten, um eine satte Rendite zu erzielen. Jetzt sichern! Hier klicken