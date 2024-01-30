

MARTINSRIED (dpa-AFX) - MorphoSys AG (MOR),a biopharmaceutical company, Tuesday reported preliminary U.S. net products sales for its cancer drug Monjuvi for 2023 fourth quarter of $24.1 million.



For the year 2024, the company expects Monjuvi U.S. net product sales to be in the range of $80 million to $95 million, in line with its previous guidance.



Monjuvi was approved by the US FDA to treat diffuse large B-cell lymphoma in July 2020.



Fourth-quarter results are scheduled to be reported on March 13.



