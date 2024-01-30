DJ Amundi MSCI Japan ESG Climate Net Zero Ambition CTB UCITS ETF JPY Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi MSCI Japan ESG Climate Net Zero Ambition CTB UCITS ETF JPY Acc (CJ1U LN) Amundi MSCI Japan ESG Climate Net Zero Ambition CTB UCITS ETF JPY Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 30-Jan-2024 / 09:12 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi MSCI Japan ESG Climate Net Zero Ambition CTB UCITS ETF JPY Acc DEALING DATE: 29-Jan-2024 NAV PER SHARE: JPY: 40126.3178 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 28267 CODE: CJ1U LN ISIN: LU1602144815 =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1602144815 Category Code: NAV TIDM: CJ1U LN Sequence No.: 300449 EQS News ID: 1825767 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

January 30, 2024 03:12 ET (08:12 GMT)