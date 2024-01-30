Commerzbank AG - Post-stabilisation notice

LONDON, United Kingdom, January 30

January 30, 2024

Hamburg Commercial Bank

EUR 500,000,000 Ship Covered Bond due 2026

Post-Stabilisation Notice

Commerzbank (contact: Daniela Olt-Farrelly; telephone: +40 60 136-20) hereby gives notice that no stabilisation (within the meaning of Article 3.2 (d) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU Regulation 596/2014) was undertaken by the Stabilising Managers named below in relation to the offer of the following securities.

Issuer: Hamburg Commercial Bank (HCOB) Guarantor (if any): none ISIN: DE000HCB0B28 Aggregate nominal amount: EUR 500,000,000 Description: 3.625 % ship covered bond due 30 January 2026 Stabilisation Coordinator: Stabilisation Managers: Commerzbank AG Danske Bank DekaBank J.P. Morgan NordLB UniCredit

