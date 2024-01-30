Commerzbank AG - Post-stabilisation notice
LONDON, United Kingdom, January 30
January 30, 2024
Not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.
Hamburg Commercial Bank
EUR 500,000,000 Ship Covered Bond due 2026
Post-Stabilisation Notice
Commerzbank (contact: Daniela Olt-Farrelly; telephone: +40 60 136-20) hereby gives notice that no stabilisation (within the meaning of Article 3.2 (d) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU Regulation 596/2014) was undertaken by the Stabilising Managers named below in relation to the offer of the following securities.
Issuer:
Hamburg Commercial Bank (HCOB)
Guarantor (if any):
none
ISIN:
DE000HCB0B28
Aggregate nominal amount:
EUR 500,000,000
Description:
3.625 % ship covered bond due 30 January 2026
Stabilisation Coordinator:
Stabilisation Managers:
Commerzbank AG
Danske Bank
DekaBank
J.P. Morgan
NordLB
UniCredit
This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to underwrite, subscribe for or otherwise acquire or dispose of any securities of the Issuer in any jurisdiction.
This announcement is not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any other jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.