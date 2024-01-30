Anzeige
Dienstag, 30.01.2024
WKN: CBK100 | ISIN: DE000CBK1001 | Ticker-Symbol: CBK
Xetra
30.01.24
09:47 Uhr
10,615 Euro
+0,040
+0,38 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
DAX
Prime Standard
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
COMMERZBANK AG Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
COMMERZBANK AG 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
10,64010,65010:02
10,64010,64510:02
30.01.2024 | 09:48
Commerzbank AG - Post-stabilisation notice

Commerzbank AG - Post-stabilisation notice

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, January 30

January 30, 2024

Not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.

Hamburg Commercial Bank

EUR 500,000,000 Ship Covered Bond due 2026

Post-Stabilisation Notice

Commerzbank (contact: Daniela Olt-Farrelly; telephone: +40 60 136-20) hereby gives notice that no stabilisation (within the meaning of Article 3.2 (d) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU Regulation 596/2014) was undertaken by the Stabilising Managers named below in relation to the offer of the following securities.

Issuer:

Hamburg Commercial Bank (HCOB)

Guarantor (if any):

none

ISIN:

DE000HCB0B28

Aggregate nominal amount:

EUR 500,000,000

Description:

3.625 % ship covered bond due 30 January 2026

Stabilisation Coordinator:

Stabilisation Managers:

Commerzbank AG

Danske Bank

DekaBank

J.P. Morgan

NordLB

UniCredit

This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to underwrite, subscribe for or otherwise acquire or dispose of any securities of the Issuer in any jurisdiction.

This announcement is not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any other jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.


