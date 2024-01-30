DJ Amundi MSCI All Country World UCITS ETF USD Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi MSCI All Country World UCITS ETF USD Acc (ACWL LN) Amundi MSCI All Country World UCITS ETF USD Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 30-Jan-2024 / 09:21 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi MSCI All Country World UCITS ETF USD Acc DEALING DATE: 29-Jan-2024 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 310.5171 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 77701 CODE: ACWL LN ISIN: LU1829220133 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1829220133 Category Code: NAV TIDM: ACWL LN Sequence No.: 300513 EQS News ID: 1825901 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

January 30, 2024 03:21 ET (08:21 GMT)