Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 30, 2024) - Neotech Metals Corp. (CSE: NTMC) (OTCQB: NTMFF) (FSE: V690) ("Neotech" or the "Company"), a mineral exploration company, is pleased to announce the staking of the Foothills REE prospect located 95 km northeast of Kelowna, in Central British Columbia. The region features year-round access via maintained roads and local communities, services, and other infrastructure. The nine claims total 16,517 hectares.

The focus on the mentioned area originated from a recent release by the British Columbia Geological Survey, which highlighted the region as having promising indicators based on a study that employed multi-element stream-sediment geochemical data. This methodology has previously led to significant discoveries (e.g., Brummer et al. 1987).

The areas that have been staked exhibit concentrations of rare-earth elements that surpass background levels by multiples. These heightened concentrations are deemed to be potentially indicative of the presence of mineralization, making the area a compelling prospect for further exploration. The Company will carry out exploration activities to both verify the historical results and expand its knowledge and understanding of the region.

The recent BCGS (January, 2024) publication can be found here.

About Neotech Metals Corp.

Neotech Metals Corp. is a mineral exploration company dedicated to discovering and developing valuable mineral resources in promising regions around the world. With a strong commitment to environmental stewardship and sustainable practices, Neotech is positioned to make a positive impact while maximizing the potential of its exploration properties.

The Company is a mineral exploration company based in Vancouver, B.C., and owns 100% of its TREO Rare Earth Element Property, comprising 37 mineral claims, located 90 km northeast of Prince George, British Columbia. The Company also holds options on the EBB nickel-cobalt property in British Columbia, Canada and 22 mining claims comprising the Thor REE Project, an early-stage exploration property in the eastern Mojave Desert Region, approximately 119 km south of Las Vegas .

Figure 1 - Lanthanum-INAA stream sediment geochemistry map plotted on the Foothills claims showing top 98th-percentile results from entire BCGS survey (n=10,107) (Rukhlov et al., 2024)



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/9768/196079_picture1.jpg





Figure 2 - Cerium-INAA stream sediment geochemistry map plotted on the Foothills claims showing values up to 1,500ppm.



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/9768/196079_picture2.jpg

