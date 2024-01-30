DJ Lyxor MSCI Europe ESG Climate Transition CTB (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor MSCI Europe ESG Climate Transition CTB (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc (CLEU LN) Lyxor MSCI Europe ESG Climate Transition CTB (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 30-Jan-2024 / 09:32 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Lyxor MSCI Europe ESG Climate Transition CTB (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 29-Jan-2024 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 32.6655 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 147406 CODE: CLEU LN ISIN: LU2056738490 =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ ISIN: LU2056738490 Category Code: NAV TIDM: CLEU LN Sequence No.: 300565 EQS News ID: 1826011 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

January 30, 2024 03:32 ET (08:32 GMT)