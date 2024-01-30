Top European health leaders to spark innovative thinking on emerging environmental challenges

DIA, a global organization of life sciences professionals, will emphasize how collaboration and innovation can support sustainability in healthcare at DIA Europe 2024, to be held March 12-14 at Square Brussels Convention Centre in Brussels.

DIA Europe, the largest and most forward-looking neutral healthcare conference on the continent, is the only event that gives representatives from the European Commission, the European Medicines Agency (EMA), the World Health Organization (WHO), the Heads of Medicines Agencies (HMA), national competent authorities, healthcare professionals, and patient populations the opportunity to come together to shape key policy decisions.

Now in its 36th year, DIA Europe will feature discussions on the environmental footprint of pharmaceuticals and drug development. Panelists will explore optimal sustainability practices with more than 250 guest speakers across 11 rich content tracks that comprise 100-plus sessions, including much-anticipated "DIAmond sessions" and town halls. They will also participate in collaboration hubs, showcases, and workshops designed to drive change and innovative thinking.

"Sustainability is one of the defining challenges in healthcare today," said Ania Mitan, DIA's Senior Vice President and Managing Director, EMEA and India. "No organization can tackle it alone, but through open dialogue, partnership across industry, government, and academia, and listening to the patient's perspective, we can drive real progress. Learning from each other will empower us to develop new approaches that benefit patients, society, and our planet."

Attendees will hear from more than 25 EMA executives, including Emer Cooke, the Executive Director of the EMA and the Chair of the International Coalition of Medicines Regulatory Authorities (ICMRA); Martin Harvey Allchurch, the EMA's Head of International Affairs; and Dr. Peter Arlett, the EMA's Head of Data Analytics and Methods Task Force.

Leda Stott, a Senior Research Fellow at the Innovation and Technology for Development Centre at the Technical University of Madrid and an authority on multi-stakeholder collaboration; Veronique Toully, the Global Head of Sustainability, Corporate Affairs and Risks at UCB; and Dr. Glenn Wells, Chief Partnerships Officer at the Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency (MHRA), will deliver a keynote address that examines healthcare's most pressing sustainability challenges.

Other can't-miss sessions include:

"EU Regulatory Town Hall: The New Pharmaceutical Legislation": Explore how we are increasing availability and access to novel healthcare solutions.

- "Digital Transformation in the EU Regulatory Space": Discuss how Europe is building the foundations for its digital transformation in the regulatory space for the next 10 years.

- "Complexity: Interplay and Interface of Different Legislations": Learn how we can drive medicine research, development, and manufacturing amid an increasingly complicated landscape of EU policies and regulations.

Three new content tracks this year will cover emerging trends in healthcare: Artificial Intelligence, Data Science, and Real-World Evidence; Innovative Therapies, Precision Medicine, and Diagnostics; and International Collaboration and Regional Updates.

DIA is celebrating 60 years of bringing together leading minds to foster innovation, collaboration, and advancement in global healthcare.

At DIA Europe, everyone meets on equal terms. To register to attend as a participant or media member, visit https://www.diaglobal.org/Flagship/DIA-Europe-2024.

About DIA

DIA is a leading global life science membership association that drives collaboration in drug, device, and diagnostics development in pursuit of a healthier world. Founded in 1964 with headquarters in Washington, D.C., and offices in Europe and Asia, DIA provides unparalleled networking opportunities, educational resources, scientific research publications, and professional development programs to members in more than 80 countries.

Learn more at DIAglobal.org, and connect with DIA on LinkedIn, Facebook, X (Twitter), and Instagram.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240130133798/en/

Contacts:

Denise DiMeglio

610-228-2102

denise@gregoryfca.com