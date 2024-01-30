Tussell and techUK name Kin + Carta in top ten fastest-growing technology companies in UK public sector

Kin + Carta ranks sixth on Tussell and techUK's Tech200 list

LONDON, Jan. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Global digital transformation consultancy Kin + Carta has today been ranked the sixth fastest-growing technology company in the UK public sector on Tussell and techUK's prestigious Tech200 list for 2023. This marks the consultancy's debut on the list.

Launched in 2021, the Tech200 is an annual list collated by Tussell , a leading analyst of public sector procurement data, and techUK , the UK technology trade association, showcasing the top 200 fastest-growing technology companies in the UK public sector. Released annually, the Tech200 utilises procurement data to provide an unbiased, objective view of the direction of government tech procurement, as well as offering a narrative of key changes over the last fiscal year.

The list, using data from Tussell's market intelligence platform , is built by calculating the percentage growth in public spending with firms between FY 2021/22 and FY 2022/23. Kin + Carta was identified as one of the fastest-growing public sector technology suppliers, recording a 1015% growth in direct public sector revenue during this period.

Kin + Carta's public sector portfolio includes collaborations with large central government departments, arms-length bodies, executive agencies, and a prominent public service broadcaster. The consultancy has varied roles, acting as a strategic capability partner in some instances, while in others, being a dedicated digital transformation partner, providing multi-disciplinary expertise in digital, data, and technology.

Between FY 2021/22 and 2022/23, key highlights of Kin + Carta's achievements include:

serving as the Planning Inspectorate's digital transformation partner, providing digital services that support the entire planning and appeals journey

winning large capability contracts with the Department for Education and the BBC

David Tuck, group chief executive, Europe, at Kin + Carta, said: "Kin + Carta is a trusted digital supplier to the public sector, forging a reputation for excellence as a responsible partner known for our quality, value and collaborative ways of working. The UK public sector was one of Kin + Carta's fastest-growing practices in 2023 and this growth is set to continue in 2024."

"Being placed for the first time in the Tech200 list is a mark of how far we have come. Our public sector team of digital, data and technology experts is committed to delivering exemplary public services that are accessible, inclusive and sustainable."

