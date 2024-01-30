Anzeige
30.01.2024
PR Newswire
30.01.2024 | 10:06
113 Leser
Astana Opera Opens the World of Art to Children

Astana Opera together with Eurasian Resources Group (ERG) presented the Children and Art social charity project. The initiative is aimed at developing an aesthetic perception of the world and creative abilities of gifted children from Kazakhstan's regions, whose families find themselves in difficult life situations, as well as children from orphanages.

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, Jan. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Astana Opera implements tasks set by the Ministry of Culture and Information of Kazakhstan to support and preserve culture in our country. The theatre also pays attention to charity, organizing performances for orphaned children, children with disabilities, large families, conducting theatrical lessons for schoolchildren and other events.

Astana Opera exterior

The project Children and Art became a part of the theatre's charitable work, continuing the popularization of art among the younger generation, familiarizing children with cultural values.

This project was organized for children from families from socially vulnerable segments of the population living in regions and cities of republican significance. The organizers covered all expenses for travel, accommodation, and food. About six hundred children from 17 regions and 3 major cities of Kazakhstan visited Astana Opera: touring backstage areas, taking part in theatrical lessons, master classes in the children's studio, meeting creative staff, attending productions, and touring Astana.

The project organizers received a lot of kind feedback from the children and the teachers accompanying them. The first acquaintance with the mysterious and wonderful world of theatre, visits to iconic places of the capital, gifts, treats and other entertainment events that were prepared for them at the theatre with the assistance of ERG, became an unforgettable event for children.

Based on the charitable work results, a documentary film Children and Art was shot, telling about the importance of cultural education and support for children from all regions of Kazakhstan. Astana Opera not only provides assistance to people in need, but also inspires others to follow its example. The theatre has posted a QR code on its website that opens a list of contacts for orphanages and social institutions, which would appreciate any help.

For Astana Opera, 2023 was full of significant events: Kylián's Petite Mort, Løvenskiold's La Sylphide, Rossini's L'Italiana in Algeri, Tchaikovsky's Iolanta, Cui's Puss in Boots were added to the repertoire, the first graduation of the Astana Opera International Opera Academy, and tours to Poland, Slovenia, Georgia, and UAE took place this year.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2329236/Astana_Opera_exterior.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2329237/Children_and_Art_project.jpg

Children and Art project

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/astana-opera-opens-the-world-of-art-to-children-302047127.html

