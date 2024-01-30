Mission Bank: Mission Bancorp Reports Record Annual Earnings of $30.5 Million, Annual Loan Growth of 13.2% and Annual Deposit Growth of 7.3%

BAKERSFIELD, Calif., Jan. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Mission Bancorp ("Mission" or the "Company") (OTC Pink: MSBC), a bank holding company and parent of Mission Bank (the "Bank"), reported unaudited net income available to common shareholders of $7.8 million, or $3.14 per basic common share, for the fourth quarter of 2023, compared to net income available to common shareholders of $7.6 million, or $3.13 per basic common share, for the fourth quarter of 2022, and net income available to common shareholders of $8.0 million, or $3.22 per basic common share, for the linked quarter. Unaudited net income for the year 2023 reached $30.5 million, or $12.37 per basic common share, compared to net income available to common shareholders of $24.3 million for 2022, or $10.02 per basic common share.

"We are extremely proud of our record results in 2023. In a difficult year for the banking industry as a whole, Mission Bank thrived. While many of our peers faced shrinking net interest margins, deposits, and profits, Mission experienced an expanding margin, deposit growth, and record annual earnings. Additionally, our conservative balance sheet management allowed us to meet strong loan demand," said A.J. Antongiovanni, President, and Chief Executive Officer of Mission Bancorp. Mr. Antongiovanni continued, "The battle for deposits was one of the defining characteristics of the banking industry in 2023. Between higher deposit rates and increased competition, driving deposit growth has not been easy but our team rose to the challenge. This is a tribute to our business banking model which focuses on building and maintaining deep relationships while providing high touch customer service. As we look towards an uncertain economic future, we are confident our strong culture and conservative principles will keep us on this track of success. Thank you to the team and our customers, your commitment to Mission Bank allows us to continue our core purpose, to fuel and grow vibrant and prosperous communities."

Fourth Quarter 2023 Financial Highlights

Gross loans increased by $141.0 million, or 13.2%, to $1.21 billion as of December 31, 2023, compared to $1.07 billion at December 31, 2022, and increased by $50.1 million, or 4.3%, compared to $1.16 billion at September 30, 2023 .





Total deposits increased by $97.7 million, or 7.3%, to $1.44 billion as of December 31, 2023, compared with $1.34 billion a year earlier, and increased by $31.0 million, or 2.2%, from $1.41 billion as of September 30, 2023 . Noninterest-bearing deposits were $645.3 million and represent 44.9% of total deposits at December 31, 2023 .





The allowance for credit losses ("ACL") as a percentage of gross loans increased from 1.39% at December 31, 2022, to 1.50% at December 31, 2023 .





Credit quality remains strong with nonaccrual loans representing 0.03% of total gross loans at December 31, 2023, up from 0.01% as of December 31, 2022 .





The Community Bank Leverage Ratio for the Bank as of December 31, 2023, was 11.33%, compared to 10.09% at December 31, 2022 .

Net Income Available to Common Shareholders

Net income available to common shareholders for the fourth quarter of 2023 was $7.8 million, or $3.14 per basic common share, compared with $8.0 million, or $3.22 per basic common share, for the linked quarter ended September 30, 2023 . Net income available to common shareholders was $7.6 million, or $3.13 per basic common share, for the fourth quarter of 2022. Net income available to common shareholders decreased $0.2 million, or 2.4%, compared to the linked quarter, and increased $0.2 million, or 2.6%, compared to the same prior year period.

Notable variances comparing to the linked quarter include decreases in net interest income and non-interest income, which were offset by decreases in the provision for income taxes and non-interest expense. Compared to the fourth quarter of 2022, net interest income increased and the provision for credit losses decreased, which were partially offset by an increase in non-interest expense, and lower non-interest income.

Net income available to common shareholders for the twelve months ended December 31, 2023, increased by $6.2 million, or 25.6%, and was $30.5 million, or $12.37 per basic common share, compared to $24.3 million, or $10.02 per basic common share for the twelve months ended December 31, 2022 . Compared to the twelve months ended December 31, 2022, an increase in net interest income and decline in the provision for credit losses more than offset an increase in non-interest expense and decline in non-interest income. If the net income available to common shareholders for the twelve months ended December 31, 2022, was adjusted to remove the gain on sale of our Ridgecrest Business Banking Center, recorded in June of 2022, net income available to common shareholders for the twelve months ended December 31, 2023, would have increased by $7.4 million, or 31.8%, compared to the twelve months ended December 31, 2022 .

Net Interest Income

Net interest income was $17.8 million, or 4.58%, of average earning assets ("net interest margin"), for the fourth quarter of 2023, compared with $17.1 million, or a net interest margin of 4.64%, for the same period a year earlier, and $17.9 million, or a net interest margin of 4.67%, for the quarter ended September 30, 2023 .

Net interest income increased by $0.7 million, or 4.3%, compared to the same prior year period driven by a shift in the Company's earning asset mix to higher yielding loans along with a significant increase in yields on earning assets. Loan interest income and fee accretion from the fourth quarter of 2022 to the current quarter increased by $3.7 million . In addition to the increase in loan interest income, the Company also experienced increased interest income from investment securities of $0.9 million . Offsetting these increases, interest expense for the current quarter increased $4.0 million, compared to the same prior year period, attributable to a $3.8 million increase in interest expense on deposits and a $0.2 million increase in other borrowing expenses.

Net interest income decreased for the quarter ended December 31, 2023, compared to the linked quarter by $0.1 million, or 0.5%, due primarily to increased interest expense on deposits which outpaced increased interest income. Interest expense on deposits increased $0.8 million, for the current quarter, compared to the linked quarter, due to increased costs on interest bearing deposits and higher average balances. Interest income increased $0.7 million, for the current quarter, compared to the linked quarter, primarily due to higher earning asset rates and average balances.

The net interest margin was 4.58% for the quarter ended December 31, 2023, compared to 4.64% for the same prior year period, and 4.67% for the linked quarter ended September 30, 2023 . Asset yields have increased 96 basis points, but the cost of funds has risen 108 basis points leading to the year-over-year 6 basis point decline in the quarterly net interest margin. Average interest-bearing liabilities have grown $154.8 million outpacing the growth in average interest-earning assets of $84.4 million, when compared to the same prior year period. The yield on loans, investment securities, and interest earning deposits in other banks have increased by 63 basis points to 6.25%, 140 basis points to 4.37%, and 194 basis points to 5.53%, respectively. Additionally, average balances on loans increased $130.9 million, or 12.5%, average balances on investment securities increased $6.8 million, or 2.96%, and average balances on interest bearing deposits in other banks declined $54.8 million, or 30.5%, when compared to the same prior year period.

The 9 basis point decrease in the net interest margin for the fourth quarter of 2023, compared to the linked quarter is primarily attributable to both higher average balances and costs of interest-bearing liabilities. While the Company remains asset sensitive and yields on earning assets increased 10 basis points since the third quarter, average interest-bearing liabilities balances and costs increased by $35.7 million, and 29 basis points, respectively, which led to net interest margin compression during the quarter. The average interest earning deposits in other banks increased by $18.4 million and average balances on loans increased $16.9 million, funded by strong deposit growth during the quarter.

The cost of interest-bearing deposits increased 31 basis points to 2.40% for the quarter ended December 31, 2023, compared to the linked quarter ended September 30, 2023, and 184 basis points, compared to the same prior year period.

For the twelve months ended December 31, 2023, the Company's net interest margin increased 87 basis points to 4.67%, compared to 3.80% for the twelve months ended December 31, 2022 . The increase in net interest margin is the result of a 167 basis point increase in earning asset yields and the growth in average earning asset balances, which outpaced the 84 basis point increase and growth in the cost of total funding.

In the third quarter of 2023 the Company entered into two pay-fixed, receive floating, interest rate swap contracts with notional balances totaling $108.0 million, to hedge future interest rate increases. These swap contracts consist of a $50.0 million hedge on the commercial real estate loan portfolio with a three-year maturity and a $58.0 million hedge on the municipal investment security portfolio with a five-year maturity. For the quarter ending on December 31, 2023, the interest rate swap contract associated with the loan portfolio generated an additional $0.2 million in loan interest income and added 5 basis points to the yield on loans, compared to $0.1 million and 4 basis points for the linked quarter, respectively. The interest rate swap contract on the investment securities portfolio added $0.2 million in investment securities interest income and added 42 basis points to the yield on investment securities, compared to $0.2 million and 28 basis points for the prior quarter ended September 30, 2023, respectively. Combined, the interest rate swap contracts generated $0.4 million of additional interest income and 10 basis points of additional earning asset yield during the quarter ended December 31, 2023 .

Provision for Credit Losses

A $0.3 million provision for credit losses was recorded for the quarter ended December 31, 2023, compared to $0.2 million for the linked-quarter and $0.4 million for the same period a year ago. The Company's quarterly credit loss provisions over the past year have been recorded primarily to account for growth in the loan portfolio and changes in macro-economic conditions which impact the calculated ACL under the current expected credit loss ("CECL") model, rather than in response to changing conditions in the Company's loan portfolio, which have remained stable, demonstrating a low credit risk profile during the past twelve months.

Non-Interest Income

Non-interest income for the fourth quarter of 2023 was $1.3 million, compared to $1.4 million for the linked quarter, and $1.6 million for the same period a year earlier. The decrease in non-interest income when compared to the linked quarter is primarily attributable to loss on sale of securities, which were partially offset by increased service charges, fees, and other income, and farmer mac referral and servicing fees. The decrease in non-interest income when compared to the same period a year earlier was primarily due to the loss on sale of securities, which was partially offset by increased service charges, fees and other income.

Non-interest income decreased $2.6 million, or 32.4%, to $5.4 million during the twelve months ended December 31, 2023, compared to the twelve months ended December 31, 2022 . The decrease in non-interest income is primarily due to the recording of the $1.6 million gain on sale of our Ridgecrest Business Banking Center in the prior year period. When adjusted for the gain on sale of the business banking center, non-interest income decreased $1.0 million, which is primarily due to the loss on sale of securities and decreased service charges, fees, and other income, which were partially offset by increased gain on sale premises and equipment, and SBA servicing fees and the gain on sale of loans.

Non-Interest Expense

Non-interest expense increased nominally and ended the current quarter at $8.0 million, up $0.1 million, or 0.9%, when compared to the linked quarter, and increased by $0.4 million, or 4.6%, compared to $7.6 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2022 . Notable variances comparing to the linked quarter were decreased salaries and benefits expense, offset by increases in other expenses and data processing and communication. The increase in non-interest expense for the fourth quarter of 2023 compared to the fourth quarter of 2022 was primarily due to a $0.2 million increase in other expenses.

Non-interest expense increased $5.0 million, or 18.6%, to $31.6 million, for the twelve months ended December 31, 2023, compared to $26.7 million for 2022. The increase in non-interest expense is primarily attributable to an increase of $2.5 million in salaries and benefits expense, a $1.4 million increase in professional services expense, and a $0.9 million increase in other non-interest expense. The increase in salaries and benefits expense is primarily due to increases in base compensation expense, associated payroll taxes and benefits expense, which includes a fully contributed annual increase of $0.7 million associated with the new Visalia business banking team compared to the partial annual expense in the prior year. The annual increase in professional services is primarily attributable to an increase in legal expenses and business development and bank meeting expenses.

Operating Efficiency

The Company's operating efficiency ratio increased to 41.7% for the fourth quarter of 2023, compared to 40.8% for the fourth quarter of 2022, and increased from 40.9% compared to the linked quarter. Total non-interest expense as a percentage of average assets, another measure of the Company's efficiency, was 1.94% for the fourth quarter of 2023, compared to 1.96% for the fourth quarter of 2022, and 1.95% for the quarter ended September 30, 2023 .

The Company's operating efficiency ratio for the twelve months ended December 31, 2023, was 42.2%, up from 42.1% for the prior twelve months ended December 31, 2022 . Total non-interest expense as a percentage of average assets, increased to 2.01% for the twelve months ended December 31, 2023, compared to 1.74% for the prior year, due in part to the impacts of the fully contributed expense and phased in average asset growth associated with the new Visalia business banking center.

Income Taxes

Income tax expense was $3.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2023, relatively unchanged when compared to the same prior year period, and $3.3 million for the linked quarter ended September 30, 2023 . The Company's effective tax rate for the fourth quarter of 2023 was 28.8%, compared to 29.2% for the same period a year ago, and 29.1% for the quarter ended September 30, 2023.

Income tax expense was $11.5 million for the twelve months December 31,2023, compared to $9.4 million from the prior year. The Company's effective tax rate for the year ended December 31, 2023, was 27.4%, compared to 27.9% for the prior year.

Asset and Equity Returns

The return on average equity for the fourth quarter of 2023 was 20.9%, down from 25.6% for the same prior year period, and down from 22.1% for the linked quarter. The quarterly return on average assets for the fourth quarter of 2023 was 1.89%, declining from 1.95% for the same prior year period, and declining from 1.97% for the linked quarter.

The decline in quarterly returns on both average equity and average assets for the quarter ended December 31, 2023, compared to the fourth quarter of 2022, is primarily attributable to the 5.9% growth in average assets and the 25.6% growth in average equity, which significantly outpaced the 2.6% increase in quarterly net income.

The decrease in quarterly returns on both average equity and average assets for the quarter ended December 31, 2023, compared to the linked quarter, is primarily attributable to average asset and average equity growth, compared to the 2.4% decrease in net income.

The annual return on average equity for the twelve months ended December 31, 2023, was 22.0%, up from 20.7% for the twelve months ended December 31, 2023 . The annual return on average assets for the twelve months ended December 31, 2023, was 1.93%, up from 1.58% for the prior year. The increase in returns is primarily attributable to the 25.6% increase in net income, which outpaced the growth in average assets and equity, for the twelve months ended December 31, 2023, compared to the prior year.

Balance Sheet

Total assets increased by $155.4 million, or 10.4%, to $1.65 billion at December 31, 2023, compared to December 31, 2022, and increased by $36.9 million, or 2.3%, compared to September 30, 2023 . Cash and cash equivalents increased by $17.5 million, or 13.2%, to $149.8 million at December 31, 2023, compared to the same prior year period, and decreased by $17.4 million, or 10.4%, compared to September 30, 2023 . The increase in the Company's cash position over the last year is primarily the result of deposit growth, earnings, and new borrowings, which outpaced the significant loan portfolio growth. The decrease in the Company's cash position over the past quarter is primarily due to loan growth, which outpaced deposit growth for the quarter.

Investment securities decreased by $7.6 million or 3.1%, to $242.7 million at December 31, 2023, compared to $250.3 million at December 31, 2022, and increased by $4.6 million, or 1.9%, compared to $238.1 million at September 30, 2023 . The increase in the investment securities portfolio during the fourth quarter of 2023, compared to the linked quarter, is primarily attributable to the decrease in unrealized losses on the investment portfolio attributable to the recent decrease in capital market interest rates of various terms across the yield curve, and capitalizing on historically tight municipal credit spreads which allowed for the sale of long dated municipal securities and simultaneous purchase of higher yielding intermediate duration bonds, net of repayments and amortization of the bond portfolio. The decrease in the investment securities portfolio over the past year is attributable to repayments and amortization of the bond portfolio to supplement significant lending demand.

Loans increased by $141.0 million, or 13.2%, to $1.21 billion at December 31, 2023, compared to December 31, 2022, and increased by $50.1 million, or 4.3%, compared to September 30, 2023. Loan growth during the last year has been concentrated in the owner and non-owner occupied commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and secured by farmland segments of the loan portfolio, which were partially offset by the contraction in construction and land development loans. Loans increased during the current quarter with increases diversified across the portfolio, with notable growth primarily concentrated in owner and non-owner occupied commercial real estate, agricultural production, and construction and land development segments of the loan portfolio.

Total deposits increased by $97.7 million, or 7.3%, to $1.44 billion as of December 31, 2023, from $1.34 billion as of December 31, 2022, and increased by $31.0 million, or 2.2%, from $1.41 billion at September 30, 2023 . Noninterest-bearing deposits decreased by $72.5 million, or 10.1%, during the last year, and by $10.2 million, or 1.6%, since September 30, 2023. The decrease in noninterest bearing deposits experienced over the last year is attributable to both cash utilization by business customers as well as the migration of funds in search of higher yields. Noninterest-bearing deposits represented 44.9% of total deposits on December 31, 2023 .

Total shareholders' equity was $156.7 million at December 31, 2023, an increase of $32.9 million, or 26.6%, compared to December 31, 2022, and an increase of $12.0 million, or 8.3%, compared to September 30, 2023, due primarily to quarterly earnings, net of changes in accumulated other comprehensive income or loss. The accumulated other comprehensive loss component of equity decreased $4.0 million during the past quarter, due to a $5.5 million decrease in the accumulated other comprehensive loss on the investment securities portfolio, partially offset by a $1.4 million increase in the accumulated other comprehensive loss associated with the interest rate swap contract on the investment securities portfolio. The accumulated other comprehensive loss decreased by $2.6 million during the past year. The decrease in accumulated other comprehensive loss is the result of an increase in the fair market value of our securities portfolio, attributable to the rise in interest rates and not related to credit quality, offset by a decrease in the fair market of the interest rate swap contract on the investment securities portfolio.

The Company continues to have excellent credit quality with $0.4 million of nonperforming assets at December 31, 2023, up from $0 nonperforming assets at September 30, 2023, and up from $0.1 million at December 31, 2022 . Nonperforming assets as a percentage of total assets were 0.02% at December 31, 2023, up from 0.00% at both September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022 .

Allowance for Credit Losses

The Company recognized a one-time cumulative adjustment to retained earnings of $1.4 million associated with the January 1, 2023, transition to the current expected credit loss ("CECL") model. The transition adjustment is the difference between the allowance for loan losses and allowance for unfunded commitments calculated under the incurred loss model at December 31, 2022, and the new allowance for credit losses ("ACL") and allowance for unfunded commitments calculated under the CECL methodology at the beginning of 2023. The ACL transition adjustment represents 4.7% of the total allowance for credit losses, or 7 basis points as a percentage of gross loans, as of the quarter ended December 31, 2023 .

The ACL as a percentage of gross loans decreased to 1.50% at December 31, 2023, from 1.53% at September 30, 2023, and increased from 1.39% at December 31, 2023 calculated according to the previous incurred loss model methodology. The decline in our ACL when compared to the linked quarter was due to relatively stable economic conditions and loan portfolio credit quality over the past quarter. The rise in our ACL as a percentage of gross loans over the last twelve months is primarily due to the transition from the incurred loss model to the new CECL model.

Regulatory Capital

The Bank's reported regulatory capital ratio exceeded the ratio generally required to be considered a "well capitalized" financial institution for regulatory purposes. The Community Bank Leverage Ratio for the Bank was 11.33%, at December 31, 2023, compared with the requirement of 9.00% to generally be considered a "well capitalized" financial institution for regulatory purposes. The Bank's Community Bank Leverage ratio has increased by 124 basis points from 10.09%, and increased by 28 basis points from 11.05%, as of the periods ended December 31, 2022, and September 30, 2023, respectively. Strong earnings over the past year and quarter outpaced the growth in average assets, resulting in an increase in regulatory capital ratios.

Stock Repurchase Program

The Company announced on October 27, 2023, the extension of its plan Rule 10b5-1 (the "2022 10b5-1 Plan") to facilitate the repurchase of its common stock. Pursuant to the 2022 10b5-1 Plan, a maximum of $1.0 million of the Company's common stock may be repurchased by the Company. The previous extension under the Plan expired on October 27, 2023, and the Company extended the Plan for an additional six months, through April 26, 2024 . The Company may suspend or discontinue the Plan at any time. Hilltop Securities, Inc. is acting as the Company's agent to purchase its shares on pre-arranged terms pursuant to the 2022 10b5-1 Plan.

During the fourth quarter of 2023 the Company repurchased 500 shares under the 2022 10b5-1 Plan at an average price of $79.50 . Since Plan inception the Company has repurchased 4,066 shares at an average price of $82.62 .

About Mission Bancorp and Mission Bank

With $1.7 billion in assets, Mission Bancorp is headquartered in Bakersfield, California and is the holding company of four wholly owned subsidiaries, Mission Bank, Mission 1031 Exchange, LLC, Mission Community Development, LLC, and Nosbig 88, Inc. Mission Bank has eight Business Banking Centers, serving the greater areas of Bakersfield, Lancaster, San Luis Obispo, Stockton, Ventura, and Visalia, California . Visit Mission Bank online at www.missionbank.bank. By including the foregoing website address, Mission Bancorp does not intend to, and shall not be deemed to incorporate by reference any material contained therein.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties. Such risks and uncertainties may include but are not necessarily limited to ?uctuations in interest rates, in?ation, rapid and/or unanticipated deposit withdrawals, the unavailability of sources of liquidity, additional regulatory requirements that may be imposed on community banks or banks in general, general and industry-specific changes in market conditions, investor reaction to industry developments, government regulations and general economic conditions, and competition within the business areas in which the bank is conducting its operations, including the real estate market in California and other factors beyond the bank's control. Such risks and uncertainties could cause results for subsequent interim periods or for the entire year to differ materially from those indicated. Readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements, which re?ect management's view only as of the date hereof. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly revise these forward-looking statements to re?ect subsequent events or circumstances.

MISSION BANCORP CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands)

































































Variance













December 31, 2023

September 30, 2023

June 30, 2023

December 31, 2022

12/23 - 09/23

12/23 - 12/22 Assets

































Cash and due from banks



$ 39,679

$ 55,737

$ 56,373

$ 43,224

$ (16,058)

$ (3,545)

Interest earning deposits in other banks

110,104

111,459

62,349

89,062

(1,355)

21,042



Total cash and cash equivalents

149,783

167,196

118,722

132,286

(17,413)

17,497

Interest earning deposits maturing over ninety days 490

490

980

1,721

-

(1,231)

Investment securities available-for-sale, at fair value 242,681

238,090

252,205

250,328

4,591

(7,647)

Loans







1,210,416

1,160,351

1,163,416

1,069,384

50,065

141,032

Allowance for credit losses



(18,206)

(17,804)

(17,203)

(14,849)

(402)

(3,357)

Loan, net





1,192,210

1,142,547

1,146,213

1,054,535

49,663

137,675

Premises and equipment, net



3,175

3,246

3,282

3,112

(71)

63

Bank owned life insurance



21,285

21,139

21,006

20,606

146

679

Deferred tax asset, net



15,594

16,543

15,280

15,250

(949)

344

Interest receivable and other assets

26,751

25,862

21,732

18,688

889

8,063 Total Assets





$ 1,651,969

$ 1,615,113

$ 1,579,420

$ 1,496,526

$ 36,856

$ 155,443



































Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

























Deposits































Noninterest-bearing demand

$ 645,256

$ 655,459

$ 663,396

$ 717,754

$ (10,203)

$ (72,498)



Interest bearing



791,511

750,260

717,952

621,289

41,251

170,222





Total deposits



1,436,767

1,405,719

1,381,348

1,339,043

31,048

97,724



Other borrowings



20,000

20,000

20,000

-

-

20,000



Subordinated debentures, net of issuance costs 21,863

21,845

21,828

21,792

18

71



Interest payable and other liabilities

16,625

22,883

17,070

11,906

(6,258)

4,719 Total Liabilities





1,495,255

1,470,447

1,440,246

1,372,741

24,808

122,514



































Shareholders' Equity































Common stock



76,965

76,738

76,464

65,272

227

11,693



Retained earnings



98,605

90,823

82,847

79,986

7,782

18,619



Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(18,856)

(22,895)

(20,137)

(21,473)

4,039

2,617





Total shareholders' equity

156,714

144,666

139,174

123,785

12,048

32,929

Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $ 1,651,969

$ 1,615,113

$ 1,579,420

$ 1,496,526

$ 36,856

$ 155,443











































































































SBA Paycheck Protection Program Loans

645

693

741

836

(48)

(191)

MISSION BANCORP CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands)































































































Three Months Ended









Twelve Months Ended

















Variance



Variance











December 31, 2023

September 30, 2023

December 31, 2022

12/23 - 09/23

12/23 - 12/22

December 31, 2023

December 31, 2022

12/23 - 12/22 Interest and Dividend Income

































Loans





$ 18,521

$ 18,273

$ 14,789

$ 248

$ 3,732

$ 69,950

$ 49,822

$ 20,128

Investment securities

2,583

2,503

1,709

80

874

9,605

4,806

4,799

Other





1,925

1,547

1,750

378

175

5,243

3,872

1,371



Total interest and dividend income 23,029

22,323

18,248

706

4,781

84,798

58,500

26,298 Interest Expense



































Other deposits



4,241

3,615

888

626

3,353

12,474

2,093

10,381

Time deposits



466

296

15

170

451

852

68

784



Total interest expense on deposits 4,707

3,911

903

796

3,804

13,326

2,161

11,165

Other borrowings



237

237

-

-

237

811

-

811

Subordinated debentures

268

268

268

-

-

1,071

1,071

-



Total interest expense

5,212

4,416

1,171

796

4,041

15,208

3,232

11,976 Net Interest Income



17,817

17,907

17,077

(90)

740

69,590

55,268

14,322 Provision for Credit Losses

(250)

(170)

(350)

(80)

100

(1,420)

(2,994)

1,574 Net Interest Income After Provision































for Credit Losses



17,567

17,737

16,727

(170)

840

68,170

52,274

15,896









































Non-Interest Income



































Gain (loss) on sale of premises and equipment 26

26

(14)

-

40

306

65

241

Gain on sale of branch

-

-

-

-

-

-

1,623

(1,623)

Service charges, fees and other income 1,200

1,016

1,066

184

134

4,155

4,726

(571)

Farmer Mac referral and servicing fees 389

280

361

109

28

1,163

1,155

8

SBA servicing fees and gain on sale of loans 146

115

207

31

(61)

528

444

84

Loss on sale of securities

(417)

-

-

(417)

(417)

(737)

-

(737)



Total non-interest income

1,344

1,437

1,620

(93)

(276)

5,415

8,013

(2,598) Non-Interest Expense

































Salaries and benefits

4,498

4,608

4,476

(110)

22

18,719

16,220

2,499

Professional services

1,319

1,296

1,255

23

64

4,887

3,518

1,369

Occupancy and equipment

587

604

592

(17)

(5)

2,349

2,166

183

Data processing and communication 431

366

406

65

25

1,510

1,480

30

Other





1,151

1,043

907

108

244

4,162

3,283

879



Total non-interest expense

7,986

7,917

7,636

69

350

31,627

26,667

4,960 Net Income Before Provision for Income Taxes 10,925

11,257

10,711

(332)

214

41,958

33,620

8,338 Provision for Income Taxes

3,143

3,281

3,127

138

(16)

11,489

9,367

2,122 Net Income



$ 7,782

$ 7,976

$ 7,584

$ (194)

$ 198

$ 30,469

$ 24,253

$ 6,216

MISSION BANCORP FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands, except per share data)





































As of or for the Three Months Ended

As of or for the Twelve Months Ended





































December 31, 2023

September 30, 2023

June 30, 2023

December 31, 2022

December 31, 2023

December 31, 2022





























Ratio of total loans to total deposits 84.25 %

82.54 %

84.22 %

79.86 %

84.25 %

79.86 % Return on average assets

1.89 %

1.97 %

1.99 %

1.95 %

1.93 %

1.58 % Return on average equity

20.87 %

22.12 %

22.69 %

25.56 %

21.96 %

20.73 %





























Net interest margin



4.58 %

4.67 %

4.68 %

4.64 %

4.67 %

3.80 % Efficiency ratio



41.68 %

40.93 %

42.86 %

40.84 %

42.17 %

42.14 % Non-interest expense as a percent of average assets 1.94 %

1.95 %

2.06 %

1.96 %

2.01 %

1.74 % Non-interest income as a percent of average assets 0.33 %

0.35 %

0.37 %

0.42 %

0.34 %

0.52 % Community Bank Leverage Ratio

11.33 %

11.05 %

10.97 %

10.09 %

11.33 %

10.09 %





























Weighted average shares outstanding - basic* 2,475,946

2,476,278

2,465,034

2,426,557

2,463,657

2,421,552 Shares outstanding at period end - basic* 2,475,744

2,476,308

2,476,295

2,427,692

2,475,744

2,427,692 Earnings per share - basic

$ 3.14

$ 3.22

$ 3.12

$ 3.13

$ 12.37

$ 10.02





























Total assets



$ 1,651,969

$ 1,615,113

$ 1,579,420

$ 1,496,526

$ 1,651,969

$ 1,496,526 Loans and leases net of deferred fees $ 1,210,416

$ 1,160,351

$ 1,163,416

$ 1,069,384

$ 1,210,416

$ 1,069,384 Noninterest-bearing demand deposits $ 645,256

$ 655,459

$ 663,396

$ 717,754

$ 645,256

$ 717,754 Total deposits



$ 1,436,767

$ 1,405,719

$ 1,381,348

$ 1,339,043

$ 1,436,767

$ 1,339,043 Noninterest-bearing deposits as a percentage total deposits 44.91 %

46.63 %

48.03 %

53.60 %

44.91 %

53.60 %





























Average total assets



$ 1,633,606

$ 1,608,872

$ 1,545,957

$ 1,542,912

$ 1,575,266

$ 1,536,035 Average total equity



$ 147,914

$ 143,026

$ 135,776

$ 117,738

$ 138,739

$ 116,990





























Shareholders' equity / total assets

9.49 %

8.96 %

8.81 %

8.27 %

9.49 %

8.27 % Book value per share



$ 63.30

$ 58.42

$ 56.20

$ 50.99

$ 63.30

$ 50.99





























*Outstanding shares adjusted for 5% dividend declared on April 27, 2023.





















MISSION BANCORP AVERAGE BALANCES AND RATES (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands)









































For the Quarter Ended

For the Quarter Ended

For the Quarter Ended









December 31, 2023





September 30, 2023





December 31, 2022













































Average Income / Yield /

Average Income / Yield /

Average Income / Yield /









Balance Expense Rate

Balance Expense Rate

Balance Expense Rate Assets





























Interest earning deposits in other banks

$ 124,623 $ 1,736 5.53 %

$ 106,227 $ 1,418 5.30 %

$ 179,399 $ 1,615 3.59 %

Investment securities



234,766 2,583 4.37 %

247,655 2,503 4.01 %

228,009 1,709 2.97 %

Loans





1,175,505 18,521 6.25 %

1,158,638 18,273 6.26 %

1,044,563 14,789 5.62 %

Other earning assets



8,926 189 8.42 %

8,843 129 5.77 %

7,436 135 7.22 %



































Total Earning Assets

1,543,820 23,029 5.92 %

1,521,363 22,323 5.82 %

1,459,407 18,248 4.96 %

Non-interest earning assets

89,786





87,509





83,505







Total Assets



$ 1,633,606





$ 1,608,872





$ 1,542,912



































Liabilities and Capital



























Interest-bearing deposits



























Interest-bearing transaction accounts

$ 682,671 $ 4,145 2.41 %

$ 670,458 $ 3,590 2.12 %

$ 562,617 $ 885 0.62 %



Time deposits

57,985 466 3.19 %

44,157 296 2.66 %

21,833 15 0.27 %



1031 Exchange deposits

37,324 96 1.02 %

27,650 25 0.36 %

58,831 3 0.02 %





Total interest-bearing deposits

777,980 4,707 2.40 %

742,265 3,911 2.09 %

643,281 903 0.56 %

Borrowed funds





























Other borrowings

20,000 237 4.70 %

20,000 237 4.70 %

- - 0.00 %



Subordinated debt

21,852 268 4.86 %

21,835 268 4.86 %

21,782 268 4.88 %





Total interest-bearing liabilities

819,832 5,212 2.52 %

784,100 4,416 2.23 %

665,063 1,171 0.70 %

Noninterest-bearing deposits

648,784





662,222





747,733









Total Funding

1,468,616 5,212 1.41 %

1,446,322 4,416 1.21 %

1,412,796 1,171 0.33 %

Other noninterest-bearing liabilities

17,076





19,524





12,378







Total Liabilities

1,485,692





1,465,846





1,425,174







Total Capital

147,914





143,026





117,738









Total Liabilities and Capital

$ 1,633,606





$ 1,608,872





$ 1,542,912





































Net Interest Margin



4.58 %





4.67 %





4.64 %





Net Interest Spread



4.51 %





4.61 %





4.63 %





MISSION BANCORP AVERAGE BALANCES AND RATES (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands)

































For the Twelve Months Ended

For the Twelve Months Ended









December 31, 2023

December 31, 2022

































Average Income / Yield /

Average Income / Yield /









Balance Expense Rate

Balance Expense Rate Assets





















Interest earning deposits in other banks

$ 91,211 $ 4,697 5.15 %

$ 243,820 $ 3,488 1.43 %

Investment securities



247,936 9,605 3.87 %

227,528 4,806 2.11 %

Loans





1,141,641 69,950 6.13 %

978,202 49,822 5.09 %

Other earning assets



8,442 546 6.46 %

7,071 384 5.43 %



























Total Earning Assets

1,489,230 84,798 5.69 %

1,456,621 58,500 4.02 %

Non-interest earning assets

86,036





79,413







Total Assets



$ 1,575,266





$ 1,536,034



























Liabilities and Capital



















Interest-bearing deposits



















Interest-bearing transaction accounts

$ 641,231 $ 12,324 1.92 %

$ 544,057 $ 2,090 0.38 %



Time deposits

38,216 852 2.23 %

22,426 68 0.30 %



1031 Exchange deposits

32,049 150 0.47 %

75,261 3 0.00 %





Total interest-bearing deposits

711,496 13,326 1.87 %

641,744 2,161 0.34 %

Borrowed funds





















Other borrowings

16,855 811 4.81 %

- - 0.00 %



Subordinated debt

21,826 1,071 4.91 %

21,755 1,071 4.92 %





Total interest-bearing liabilities

750,177 15,208 2.03 %

663,499 3,232 0.49 %

Noninterest-bearing deposits

669,768





744,976









Total Funding

1,419,945 15,208 1.07 %

1,408,475 3,232 0.23 %

Other noninterest-bearing liabilities

16,582





10,569







Total Liabilities

1,436,527





1,419,044







Total Capital

138,739





116,990









Total Liabilities and Capital

$ 1,575,266





$ 1,536,034





























Net Interest Margin



4.67 %





3.80 %





Net Interest Spread



4.62 %





3.79 %





MISSION BANCORP LOAN DETAIL (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands)















































Variance



















December 31, 2023

September 30, 2023

June 30, 2023

December 31, 2022

12/23 - 09/23

12/23 - 12/22







Loans







































Construction and land development

$ 49,682

$ 41,970

$ 53,393

$ 61,621

$ 7,712

$ (11,939)









Secured by farmland



142,778

139,630

138,581

118,085

3,148

24,693









Residential 1 to 4 units



49,299

48,059

45,210

44,595

1,240

4,704









Home equity lines of credit

-

-

-

53

-

(53)









Multi-family





35,808

36,084

34,370

31,590

(276)

4,218









Owner occupied commercial real estate 493,706

484,497

475,269

450,721

9,209

42,985









Non-owner occupied commercial real estate 183,047

175,520

180,206

157,343

7,527

25,704









Commercial and industrial



165,455

159,993

155,507

130,222

5,462

35,233









Agricultural production



88,918

75,620

79,470

75,771

13,298

13,147









Other loans





1,723

(1,022)

1,410

(617)

2,745

2,340











Total Loans



$ 1,210,416

$ 1,160,351

$ 1,163,416

$ 1,069,384

$ 50,065

$ 141,032









MISSION BANCORP Credit Quality (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands)





































December 31, 2023

September 30, 2023

June 30, 2023

December 31, 2022 Asset quality





















Loans past due 90 days or more and accruing interest

$ -

$ -

$ 104

$ - Nonaccrual loans







$ 350

$ -

$ -

$ 58 Restructured loans























Nonperforming restructured loans



$ -

$ -

$ -

$ 58

Performing restructured loans



$ -

$ -

$ -

$ - Other real estate owned





$ -

$ -

$ -

$ - Total nonperforming assets





$ 350

$ -

$ -

$ 58

























Allowance for credit losses to total loans



1.50 %

1.53 %

1.48 %

1.39 % Allowance for credit losses to nonperforming loans

5201.71 %

N/A

N/A

25602 % Nonaccrual loans to total loans





0.03 %

0.00 %

0.00 %

0.01 % Nonperforming assets to total assets



0.02 %

0.00 %

0.00 %

0.00 %

