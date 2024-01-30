Telecoming Names Roberto Monge as Chief Business Officer

LONDON, Jan. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Telecoming, sportech company specializing in developing and distributing mobile experiences for sports and entertainment, announces the appointment of Roberto Monge as Chief Business Officer (CBO). This strategic enhancement in the executive team aligns with the company's dedication to growth and market leadership.

Roberto has a solid track record in negotiating complex deals, a consistent history of achieving results and effectively managing both customer and partner relationships. Since 2008 he has led the company's operations, establishing Telecoming as a leader in Direct Carrier Billing. Under his guidance, the company has diversified its focus to include a robust emphasis on Sportech, aligning seamlessly with Telecoming's commitment to innovation in the mobile payments industry.

As Chief Business Officer, Roberto Monge will focus on identifying and leveraging market opportunities that align with Telecoming's business objectives and expansion. Beyond establishing strategic global partnerships with mobile operators, as CBO Roberto will oversee business operations, implement new business models and lead cross-functional teams to coordinate also marketing activities.

"Roberto's established expertise and results-oriented approach are exactly what Telecoming needs as we enter a new chapter of growth," said Cyrille Thivat, Telecoming's CEO. "We are confident that Roberto will be a major player in our journey towards even greater success."

Graduated in Law from the Rovira I Virgili University (Spain) and the Università Degli Studi di Urbino (Italy), Roberto Monge has 20 years of experience in New Technologies and Telecommunications.

The appointment of Roberto Monge as Chief Business Officer reaffirms Telecoming's pursuit of excellence and innovation, positioning the company as a big player in the global mobile entertainment and Sportech industry.

About Telecoming:

Telecoming is a sportech company specializing in developing and distributing mobile experiences for sports and entertainment. The firm has been deploying monetization technologies in partnership with telcos since 2008. Telecoming is currently present in 18 countries. Its portfolio includes the official licenses of the leading soccer clubs in Europe and Africa, as well as the main competitions of 12 sports disciplines. Leader in the digital content economy since its foundation, the company has been recognized by the London Stock Exchange as one of Europe's most inspiring organizations. In addition, it is one of Europe's fastest-growing companies, according to Morningstar's 5000 Inc. ranking. For more information, please visit: www.telecoming.com.

