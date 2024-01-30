Anzeige
Dienstag, 30.01.2024
Diamantbohrprogramm gestartet - JETZT sind die Uran-Bullen los!
PR Newswire
30.01.2024 | 10:42
Aberforth Split Level Income Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

Aberforth Split Level Income Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, January 30

Aberforth Split Level Income Trust plc ("ASLIT")

The Net Asset Values ("NAVs") for the above company as at the close of business on 29 January 2024 were:-

Ordinary Share (excluding current year revenue) = 76.07p

Ordinary Share (including current year revenue) = 79.16p

Zero Dividend Preference Share (Accounts basis*) = 125.37p

Zero Dividend Preference Share (Articles basis) = 125.42p

* for accounting purposes in accordance with the AIC SORP, issue costs in relation to the Zero Dividend Preference Shares are capitalised and amortised over their expected term.

Contact:

Michael Campbell

For and on behalf of Aberforth Partners LLP, Secretaries

Telephone: 0131 220 0733

30 January 2024


