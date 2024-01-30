PQE Group, the renowned Life Science consulting powerhouse, concludes the fiscal year 2023 with a 10% growth and an upwardly revised income exceeding 100 million euros in revenues. The Italian headquartered global firm, celebrated as a preferred advisor to pharma manufacturing and medical device corporations and SMEs globally, marks this success as a testament to its resilience, adaptability, and strategic vision amid the complex global landscape.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240129526587/en/

Gilda D'Incerti, PQE Group CEO Founder (Photo: Business Wire)

"At a time when many companies grapple with geopolitical challenges, crises, and inflation rates, PQE Group stands out not only for its resilience but for its ability to thrive in uncertain times, showcasing positive growth across all financial indicators," stated Gilda D'Incerti, PQE Group CEO Founder. "This success is rooted in meticulous planning, strategic investments in cutting-edge technologies, and a corporate culture that values agility and innovation."

The recently concluded year for PQE Group is characterized by a distinctive focus on process optimization and digital investments. Having concluded 2022 with a remarkable 68% increase in revenues compared to the previous year, the company executed a robust reorganizational strategy in 2023, positioning PQE Group at its most efficient. A driving force behind the enhanced net revenue margin is the company's commitment to process efficiency, serving as a catalyst for a significant phase of innovation.

This is exemplified by the establishment of ReSQ-Up, the group's internal Contract Research Organization (CRO), dedicated to supporting companies in collaboration with hospitals, start-ups, and research institutes in their clinical trials for innovative products. ReSQ-Up introduces a new paradigm in clinical research, with a specific focus on women's health and the application of therapeutic cannabis. In parallel, PQE Group has expanded its global footprint with the inauguration of new offices in Canada, Saudi Arabia, Ireland and Singapore, bringing the total to 46 offices worldwide and 26 legal entities. This strategic expansion aims to connect PQE Group with burgeoning markets, particularly in Southeast Asia.

Stefano Carganico, PQE Group Chief Innovation Officer, emphasized the company's commitment to sustainability, stating: "We strategically invested in digital solutions and eco-friendly; this not only enhances our efficiency, but also contributes to environmental protection. After years of hyper growth and consolidation, we have set our sights on more ambitious and long-term goals, incorporating sustainability into our strategic process

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240129526587/en/

Contacts:

m.lijoi@pqegroup.com