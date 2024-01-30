Anzeige
Dienstag, 30.01.2024
Diamantbohrprogramm gestartet - JETZT sind die Uran-Bullen los!
GlobeNewswire
30.01.2024 | 11:10
Admission to trading of additional SIA Marijas 2 bonds on Nasdaq Baltic First North

According to the decision made by Nasdaq Riga on January 30, 2024 additional 5
500 SIA Marijas 2 bonds with total nominal value EUR 5 500 000 are going to be
admitted to trading on Baltic First North next to the already listed EUR 37 275
000 SIA Marijas 2 bonds as of January 31, 2024: 

Issuer's full name   SIA Marijas 2                      
Issuer's short name   MARI                          
Securities ISIN code  LV0000802551                      
Securities maturity   30.05.2024                       
 date                                      
Nominal value of one  1 000 EUR                        
 security                                    
Number of listed    42 775                         
 securities                                   
Issue size       EUR 42 775 000                     
Fixed annual coupon   6.50%                          
 rate                                      
Coupon payments     Four times a year, on every August 30, November 30,   
             February 29 and May 30                 
Orderbook short name  MARI065024FA                      

SIA Marijas 2 Base Prospectus of Bond Offer Program is available here and Final
Terms for the 9th tranche here. 



Nasdaq Baltic
Issuer Services
+371 67212431
www.nasdaqbaltic.com



Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative
markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e.
Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga, AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.
© 2024 GlobeNewswire
