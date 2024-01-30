Admission to trading of additional SIA Marijas 2 bonds on Nasdaq Baltic First North

According to the decision made by Nasdaq Riga on January 30, 2024 additional 5 500 SIA Marijas 2 bonds with total nominal value EUR 5 500 000 are going to be admitted to trading on Baltic First North next to the already listed EUR 37 275 000 SIA Marijas 2 bonds as of January 31, 2024: Issuer's full name SIA Marijas 2 Issuer's short name MARI Securities ISIN code LV0000802551 Securities maturity 30.05.2024 date Nominal value of one 1 000 EUR security Number of listed 42 775 securities Issue size EUR 42 775 000 Fixed annual coupon 6.50% rate Coupon payments Four times a year, on every August 30, November 30, February 29 and May 30 Orderbook short name MARI065024FA SIA Marijas 2 Base Prospectus of Bond Offer Program is available here and Final Terms for the 9th tranche here. Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +371 67212431 www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga, AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.