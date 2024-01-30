

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Oil prices were seeing modest gains on Tuesday as Middle East tensions escalated and investors pinned hopes that Chinese policymakers will unveil more steps to revive investor confidence.



Benchmark Brent crude futures rose 0.3 percent to $82.07 a barrel, while WTI crude futures were up 0.4 percent at $77.09.



Supply concerns persisted as markets waited for a U.S. response to the deadly attack on American troops in Jordan.



Media reports suggest that Republicans in Congress are pressuring President Joe Biden to 'strike back' at Iran to retaliate against the drone attack on Tower 22 in Jordan that killed and wounded U.S. service members.



Meanwhile, Saudi Arabian Oil Co., commonly known as Saudi Aramco, said that it has been ordered by the Saudi government to keep its oil production capacity at 12 million barrels a day.



There are rising expectations for more support from China to boost its economy and stock markets after a Hong Kong court ordered the liquidation of China's real estate major China Evergrande.



The rising debt crisis in China's real estate sector has raised concerns about the outlook for energy demand from the world's second largest economy.



