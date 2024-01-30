

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold traded higher on Tuesday while the dollar was marginally lower as investors awaited cues from the Fed and BOE meetings.



Heightened geopolitical tensions also offered some support as markets waited for the U.S. response to the deadly attack on American troops in Jordan.



Spot gold edged up 0.2 percent to $2,036.16 per ounce, while WTI crude futures were up half a percent at $2,054.05.



The dollar fell slightly as a two-day policy meeting of the Federal Reserve gets underway later today.



No change in rates expected on Wednesday but Fed officials may indicate that they are close to cutting rates by tweaking the language in the statement.



The Bank of England follows with its rate decision on Thursday and the central bank is all but certain to keep interest rates at 5.25 percent.



Trading later in the day may be impacted by reaction to the latest U.S. reports on home prices, consumer confidence and job openings.



The Labour Department's closely watched monthly jobs report is due to be released later this week along with reports on initial jobless claims, labor productivity and costs and manufacturing activity.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Trading-Plan 2024: Die Performance-Strategie für das neue Jahr Der kostenfreie Trading-Plan von Stefan Klotter gibt Ihnen einen exklusiven Einblick, in welche Branchen, Sektoren und Assets Sie im Jahr 2024 investieren sollten, um eine satte Rendite zu erzielen. Jetzt sichern! Hier klicken