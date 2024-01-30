After two successful seasons as headline sponsor, ROKiT will continue its title partnership with the F4 British Championship certified by FIA into the 2024 season.

Supported by ROKiT, the 2023 British F4 Championship was one of the most competitive seasons to date with 12 different race winners, 21 drivers on the podium and a record British F4 grid of 23 cars at the Thruxton round, while 27 cars across eight teams were entered across different championship rounds.

2024 is already proving to be another exciting year for the championship which will do battle across 10 championship weekends including two current Formula 1 tracks and two former F1 tracks in support of BTCC, as part of the TOCA package that enjoys free to air television coverage on ITV4 and capacity crowds savouring race-day entertainment and wheel to wheel racing action.

The 2024 championship will also embark on its maiden overseas track visit with its July trip to Zandvoort Circuit in the Netherlands, which will offer a fabulous addition to the typically tight and technical tracks of the UK where F1 drivers have historically nurtured their talent.

Jonathan Kendrick, Chairman and co-Founder of the ROKiT Group of Companies

"Supporting the ROKiT British F4 Championship is not only a great pleasure for us, but it's also a privilege to help develop and nurture the racing talent of tomorrow. We are delighted to continue our partnership again, not only with British F4 but also with our very own driver, Deagen Fairclough, who will continue racing in the championship having finished in a brilliant 3rd place in his debut year last season. This season will be bigger than ever and we're already looking forward to the first race weekend at Donington Park on the 27th and 28th April."

Eve Lake-Grange, ROKiT F4 Championship Manager

"ROKiT have been a fabulous and supportive championship title partner these past two years and we are delighted they are continuing into the 2024 season. From the start of our partnership, ROKiT explained that the equality and diversity that British F4 offers has always been part of the attraction of the series and we are delighted that as our championship grid develops for the season, we already have seven nationalities and three female drivers represented. We look forward to further elevating the profile of ROKiT British F4 in the year ahead with their support."

ROKiT, an amalgam of companies that deliver a wide range of affordable, innovative and world leading premium products and pioneering services across a number business sectors, has a long history of motorsport sponsorships around the world. For more information, please visit www.rokit.com

