Following the previous information on Jan. 5th. in 2024, we are excited to share our latest development status.

The following is the current status of the interim analysis of a Phase III study of DFP-10917 monotherapy in patients with recurrent or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (R/R AML) at multicenter in the US.

As there are a long term surviving patients in the 150 patients enrolled in this study, we intend to continue to follow up these patients without any data cut-off for the time being to determine the final overall survival (OS) results of the study.

We ask for understanding that under a randomized and controlled study, we are unable to identify at this stage whether these surviving patients are in the DFP-10917 group or the control group (NCT03926624).

We look forward to showing the results when the data is ready to disclose.

Please find out the innovation for the miserable cancer patients by Delta-Fly Pharma Inc. and contact with us.

