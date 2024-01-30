Global Identity Verification Platform adds key new customers including Frasers Group and Lufthansa, wins multiple industry innovation awards, joins MACH Alliance, and continues international expansion in the new year.

SheerID, the global leader in identity verification for commerce, is celebrating record-breaking revenue growth of 273% in EMEA, signing significant new customers, building new partnerships, and winning multiple industry awards, as it heads into another period of increased momentum in 2024.

"2023 was a banner year for SheerID, and we're just getting started," said Francois Rychlewski, VP Sales, EMEA, SheerID. "In 2024, we plan to double down on our efforts to serve clients in additional EMEA markets. We're also excited about our recent expansion in several industries like fashion, grocery, and airlines, to name a few, and we look forward to continued growth in multiple new sectors."

EMEA Momentum Highlights

Customers

In 2023, SheerID added large European customers such as Frasers Group and Lufthansa.

Frasers Group

In October, Frasers Group a collection of some of the world's most iconic brands, including Sports Direct, House of Fraser, Flannels, Jack Wills, USC, and Cruise began partnering with SheerID to provide exclusive offers to students.

"We're excited to partner with SheerID to provide exclusive offers to students," said Ross Pepper, Head of Performance Marketing at Frasers Group. "Students are working hard to complete their education and build a future for themselves, and we want to make that a little easier for them while growing our student base. SheerID has been incredible to work with and we're looking forward to continued growth in the student sector."

Lufthansa

In June, German Airline Lufthansa also began working with SheerID to grow its student market.

"Right now we're specifically focusing on students," said Matthew Donaldson, Digital Sales Manager, Asia Pacific, of Lufthansa. "SheerID has helped us provide a competitive offer that students often share with their peers which allows us to grow our student market while ensuring that only students redeem these offers."

To access these exclusive offers, students must verify their eligibility through SheerID, the identity verification platform used by hundreds of leading brands to launch exclusive gated offers for students, teachers, healthcare professionals, military members, first responders, seniors, and more in multiple countries. Online verification is instant and once completed, eligible students can take advantage of the savings.

Partners

MACH Alliance

In May, SheerID officially became a member of the MACH Alliance, an international, not-for-profit industry body dedicated to advocating for open, best-of-breed technology ecosystems. SheerID was accepted into the MACH Alliance because its platform meets the needs of developers who are using MACH principles to build composable digital experience ecosystems that are agile, easy to integrate, and allow for ongoing updates to meet changing consumer expectations and business needs.

Awards

SheerID was shortlisted and won several awards in 2023, including:

A Silver Award at the Ecommerce Awards London 2023 in the category Best Use of Personalisation

A Campaign Convrt Award celebrating innovation in retail within the Customer Experience Initiative category due to its work with customer, ASICS.

A Shortlist for the Ecommerce Awards London 2023 in the category Best Crossborder Campaign.

A Shortlist for the UK Ecommerce Awards 2023 in the category Ecommerce Software or Extension of the Year.

A Shortlist for the EU Ecommerce Award 2023 in the category Ecommerce Software or Extension of the Year for its work with customer Back Market.

The SheerID Verification Platform allows brands of all sizes to easily build high-converting exclusive gated offers for valuable consumer communities around the world. Brands can build an offer for multiple communities in 34 languages the most comprehensive solution in the industry and launch offers for students, teachers, healthcare professionals, military members, first responders, seniors, and more in multiple countries. Learn more here.

About SheerID

SheerID is the global leader in identity verification for commerce. With SheerID, brands identify and acquire customers from highly valued consumer communities such as the military, students, teachers, and first responders with personalized offers through loyalty programs, digital wallets, and more, that are gated by instant verification from the largest set of authoritative data worldwide. SheerID verifies more than 2.5 billion people via 200,000 authoritative data sources to increase sales while mitigating fraud, provides global insights from hundreds of the world's leading brands, and never shares or sells customer data. As a result, the world's biggest brands including Amazon, Home Depot, Spotify, and T-Mobile rely on SheerID as their identity verification partner. Founded in 2011, SheerID is backed by Fortson VC, Brighton Park Capital, Centana Growth Partners, Voyager Capital, and CVC Growth Partners.

SheerID is ISO Certified and is a member of the MACH Alliance, the group of independent technology companies dedicated to advocating for open, best-of-breed technology ecosystems. In 2023, SheerID ranked among the highest-scoring businesses on Inc. Magazine's Annual List of Best Workplaces. For more information, please visit SheerID or follow us on X (formerly Twitter), LinkedIn, Facebook, and TikTok.

