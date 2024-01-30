

SAN FRANCISCO (dpa-AFX) - Tech majors Cisco (CSCO), Microsoft Corp. (MSFT), and Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. (SSNLF.OB) Tuesday announced a collaboration to provide new integrated video solutions for hybrid meetings.



The new solutions feature Front Row - an inclusive content layout for Microsoft Teams Rooms, with either Samsung's newly unveiled 105' Smart Signage or Samsung 4K Smart Signage screens.



The combination of Cisco's RoomOS-powered collaboration appliances, Samsung's Smart Signage displays, and the Front Row layout of Microsoft Teams is expected to provide seamless connectivity that eliminates distance between meeting participants.



The partnership also includes immersive views, advanced, AI-powered collaboration, simplified management and deployments along with seamless interoperability.



'Our vision is to deliver enhanced collaboration experiences that meet the needs of today's hybrid workforce for all organizations and workspaces. We are pleased that the collaboration between Cisco and Samsung supports this vision, with integrated solutions supporting equitable meeting experiences that organizations can deploy and manage at scale.' said Ilya Bukshteyn, VP, Microsoft Teams Calling.



In pre-market activity, Cisco shares are trading at $52.12, down 0.33%, Microsoft shares are trading at $412.90 up 0.78% on the Nasdaq and Samsung shares closed at KRW 74,300 down 0.13% in Korea, today.



