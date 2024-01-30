WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - (Adds Outlook)
Danaher Corp. (DHR) announced a profit for fourth quarter that decreased from last year.
The company's bottom line came in at $1.08 billion, or $1.45 per share. This compares with $2.21 billion, or $2.99 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.
Excluding items, Danaher Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $2.09 per share for the period.
The company's revenue for the quarter fell 10.1% to $6.41 billion from $7.13 billion last year.
Outlook
Looking ahead for the first quarter, the company expects non-GAAP core revenue will be down high-single digits year-over-year.
For full year 2024, non-GAAP core revenue is expected to be down low-single digits year-over-year.
