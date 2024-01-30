Anzeige
Dienstag, 30.01.2024
WKN: A0MQ1C | ISIN: SG9999003735 | Ticker-Symbol: 4XP
Stuttgart
30.01.24
12:58 Uhr
15,900 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Elektrotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
FTSE techMARK Focus
PR Newswire
30.01.2024 | 12:36
95 Leser
XP Power Ltd - Director Declaration: Additional Directorship

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, January 30

30 January 2024

XP Power Limited

("XP Power" or "the Company")

New directorship notification under Listing Rule 9.6.14

Pursuant to Listing Rule 9.6.14(2), XP Power announces that it has been informed that Jamie Pike, Chair of the XP Power Board, will be appointed as Chair of the IMI plc Board (symbol: IMI), with effect from 1 January 2025.

Jamie currently holds the position of Chair at Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (symbol SPX). As announced by Spirax-Sarco, following the expiry of his nine year term as a director, he will step down as Chair and Non-Executive Director of Spirax during 2024, with the process to appoint his successor being well advanced.

The Board is satisfied that Jamie's appointment with IMI plc complies with the UK Corporate Governance Code 2018 and proxy advisor guidelines.

Enquiries:

XP Power

Ruth Cartwright, Company Secretary

+44 (0)118 984 5515

Citigate Dewe Rogerson

Kevin Smith/Lucy Gibbs

+44 (0)207 638 9571


© 2024 PR Newswire
