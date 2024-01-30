Anzeige
Dienstag, 30.01.2024
Diamantbohrprogramm gestartet - JETZT sind die Uran-Bullen los!
ACCESSWIRE
30.01.2024 | 12:38
73 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Zomedica Corp.: Zomedica to Participate in the Lytham Partners 2024 Investor Select Conference

ANN ARBOR, MI / ACCESSWIRE / January 30, 2024 / Zomedica Corp. (NYSE American:ZOM) ("Zomedica" or the "Company"), a veterinary health company offering point-of-care diagnostics and therapeutic products for equine and companion animals, today announced that Larry Heaton, Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a fireside chat and host one-on-one meetings with investors at the Lytham Partners 2024 Investor Select Conference, taking place virtually on February 1st, 2024.

The Company's webcasted fireside chat will take place at 10:15am ET on Thursday, February 1, 2024. The webcast can be accessed on the Company's website at https://investors.zomedica.com/ or directly at https://wsw.com/webcast/lytham10/zom/1948896. The webcast will also be archived and available for replay.

About Zomedica
Based in Ann Arbor, Michigan, Zomedica (NYSE American:ZOM) is a veterinary health company creating products for horses, dogs, and cats by focusing on the unmet needs of clinical veterinarians. Zomedica's product portfolio includes innovative diagnostics and medical devices that emphasize patient health and practice health. Zomedica's mission is to provide veterinarians the opportunity to increase productivity and grow revenue while better serving the animals in their care. For more information, visit https://www.zomedica.com.

Follow Zomedica
Email Alerts: http://investors.zomedica.com

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/zomedica

Facebook: https://m.facebook.com/zomedica

Twitter: https://twitter.com/zomedica

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/zomedica_inc

Investor Relations Contact:
Zomedica Investor Relations
investors@zomedica.com
1-734-369-2555

Investor Contacts
Lytham Partners, LLC
Robert Blum
1-602-889-9700

SOURCE: Zomedica Corp.



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
