ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE: PHM) announced today financial results for its fourth quarter ended December 31, 2023. For the quarter, the Company reported net income of $711 million, or $3.28 per share, compared to prior year reported net income of $882 million, or $3.85 per share.

" PulteGroup's strong fourth quarter financial results complete a record setting year, while the 57% increase in net new orders provides tremendous momentum heading into 2024," said Ryan Marshall, PulteGroup President and CEO. " For the full year, PulteGroup generated nearly $16 billion in revenues and net income of $2.6 billion, while delivering a return on equity* of 27.0% and returning over $1.1 billion to shareholders through stock repurchases and dividends.

" As the fourth quarter progressed, we experienced a significant increase in buyer activity as interest rates moved lower, resulting in December being the highest sales month of the quarter. With expectations for interest rates to remain lower in 2024, we are optimistic that improved affordability dynamics will continue attracting buyers into the market.

" After multiple years of variable macroeconomic activity, expectations are that 2024 can be a year of increased homebuying demand given a strong job market, lower interest rates and a limited inventory of existing homes. With a ready supply of homes and lots, I believe PulteGroup is extremely well positioned to capitalize on such market conditions as we seek to grow our business, while delivering strong cash flow and high returns."

Fourth Quarter Results

For the fourth quarter, home sale revenues totaled $4.2 billion, compared with $5.0 billion in the prior year. Revenues in the quarter reflect closings of 7,615 homes at an average sales price of $547,000. Closings in the fourth quarter of 2022 totaled 8,848 homes at an average sales price of $561,000.

The Company's home sale gross margin for the fourth quarter was 28.9%, compared with 29.4% in the prior year period. Fourth quarter SG&A expense was $308 million, or 7.4% of home sale revenues, compared with $351 million, or 7.1%, in the prior year. Reported SG&A expense reflects a $65 million pre-tax insurance benefit recorded in the fourth quarter of both 2023 and 2022.

Net new orders in the fourth quarter increased 57% over the prior year to 6,214 homes, while the dollar value of these orders increased 56% to $3.4 billion. The increase in net new orders reflects both an improved selling environment and a decrease in cancelations. Cancelations in the quarter were 9% of starting backlog, down from 11% in the comparable prior year period.

The average community count in the fourth quarter increased 8% from the prior year to 919 communities.

The Company's Financial Services operations reported fourth quarter pre-tax income of $44 million, up from $24 million in the prior year. Higher pre-tax income for the period reflects more favorable market conditions that developed this year across our financial services platform, coupled with higher capture rates, including an increase to 85%, up from 75% last year, in our mortgage operations.

In the fourth quarter, the Company repurchased 3.6 million of its common shares for $300 million, or an average price of $83.03 per share. For full year 2023, the Company repurchased 13.8 million common shares for $1.0 billion, or an average price of $72.50 per share. The 13.8 million common shares repurchased represent approximately 6.1% of shares outstanding at the beginning of 2023.

The Company ended the year with $1.8 billion of cash and a debt-to-capital ratio of 15.9%.

In a separate release, the Company announced that its Board of Directors approved a $1.5 billion increase to the Company's share repurchase authorization, bringing its total share repurchase authorization to $1.8 billion.

" Having repurchased almost 50% of our stock since initiating the program in 2013, this new authorization reflects our Company's ongoing commitment to returning excess funds to our shareholders," said Marshall.

A conference call discussing PulteGroup's fourth quarter 2023 results is scheduled for Tuesday, January 30, 2024, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time. Interested investors can access the live webcast via PulteGroup's corporate website at www.pultegroup.com.

* The Company's return on equity is calculated as net income for the trailing twelve months divided by average shareholders' equity, where average shareholders' equity is the sum of ending shareholders' equity balances of the trailing five quarters divided by five.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release includes "forward-looking statements." These statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause our actual results, performance, prospects or opportunities, as well as those of the markets we serve or intend to serve, to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, these statements. You can identify these statements by the fact that they do not relate to matters of a strictly factual or historical nature and generally discuss or relate to forecasts, estimates or other expectations regarding future events. Generally, the words "believe," "expect," "intend," "estimate," "anticipate," "plan," "project," "may," "can," "could," "might," "should," "will" and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements, including statements related to any potential impairment charges and the impacts or effects thereof, expected operating and performing results, planned transactions, planned objectives of management, future developments or conditions in the industries in which we participate and other trends, developments and uncertainties that may affect our business in the future.

Such risks, uncertainties and other factors include, among other things: interest rate changes and the availability of mortgage financing; the impact of any changes to our strategy in responding to the cyclical nature of the industry or deteriorations in industry changes or downward changes in general economic or other business conditions, including any changes regarding our land positions and the levels of our land spend; economic changes nationally or in our local markets, including inflation, deflation, changes in consumer confidence and preferences and the state of the market for homes in general; labor supply shortages and the cost of labor; the availability and cost of land and other raw materials used by us in our homebuilding operations; a decline in the value of the land and home inventories we maintain and resulting possible future writedowns of the carrying value of our real estate assets; competition within the industries in which we operate; governmental regulation directed at or affecting the housing market, the homebuilding industry or construction activities, slow growth initiatives and/or local building moratoria; the availability and cost of insurance covering risks associated with our businesses, including warranty and other legal or regulatory proceedings or claims; damage from improper acts of persons over whom we do not have control or attempts to impose liabilities or obligations of third parties on us; weather related slowdowns; the impact of climate change and related governmental regulation; adverse capital and credit market conditions, which may affect our access to and cost of capital; the insufficiency of our income tax provisions and tax reserves, including as a result of changing laws or interpretations; the potential that we do not realize our deferred tax assets; our inability to sell mortgages into the secondary market; uncertainty in the mortgage lending industry, including revisions to underwriting standards and repurchase requirements associated with the sale of mortgage loans, and related claims against us; risks related to information technology failures or data security issues; failure to retain key personnel; the disruptions associated with the COVID-19 pandemic (or another epidemic or pandemic or similar public threat or fear of such an event), and the measures taken to address it; the effect of cybersecurity incidents and threats; and other factors of national, regional and global scale, including those of a political, economic, business and competitive nature. See Item 1A - Risk Factors in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022 for a further discussion of these and other risks and uncertainties applicable to our businesses. We undertake no duty to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or changes in our expectations.

About PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE: PHM), based in Atlanta, Georgia, is one of America's largest homebuilding companies with operations in more than 40 markets throughout the country. Through its brand portfolio that includes Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, the company is one of the industry's most versatile homebuilders able to meet the needs of multiple buyer groups and respond to changing consumer demand. PulteGroup's purpose is building incredible places where people can live their dreams.

For more information about PulteGroup, Inc. and PulteGroup's brands, go to pultegroup.com; www.pulte.com; www.centex.com; www.delwebb.com; www.divosta.com; www.jwhomes.com; and www.americanwesthomes.com. Follow PulteGroup, Inc. on Twitter: @PulteGroupNews.

PulteGroup, Inc. Consolidated Results of Operations ($000's omitted, except per share data) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, December 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Revenues: Homebuilding Home sale revenues $ 4,165,231 $ 4,961,040 $ 15,598,707 $ 15,548,119 Land sale and other revenues 34,540 45,518 142,116 143,144 4,199,771 5,006,558 15,740,823 15,691,263 Financial Services 93,881 72,089 320,755 311,716 Total revenues 4,293,652 5,078,647 16,061,578 16,002,979 Homebuilding Cost of Revenues: Home sale cost of revenues (2,961,920 ) (3,503,137 ) (11,030,206 ) (10,867,879 ) Land sale and other cost of revenues (32,139 ) (29,936 ) (124,607 ) (119,906 ) (2,994,059 ) (3,533,073 ) (11,154,813 ) (10,987,785 ) Financial Services expenses (50,036 ) (48,040 ) (187,280 ) (180,696 ) Selling, general, and administrative expenses (308,319 ) (350,831 ) (1,312,642 ) (1,381,222 ) Equity income from unconsolidated entities, net 213 48,291 4,561 50,680 Gain on debt retirement 301 - 663 - Other income (expense), net 5,066 (31,179 ) 37,200 (64,398 ) Income before income taxes 946,818 1,163,815 3,449,267 3,439,558 Income tax expense (235,825 ) (281,584 ) (846,895 ) (822,241 ) Net income $ 710,993 $ 882,231 $ 2,602,372 $ 2,617,317 Net income per share: Basic $ 3.30 $ 3.86 $ 11.79 $ 11.07 Diluted $ 3.28 $ 3.85 $ 11.72 $ 11.01 Cash dividends declared $ 0.20 $ 0.16 $ 0.68 $ 0.61 Number of shares used in calculation: Basic 214,399 227,200 219,958 235,010 Effect of dilutive securities 1,364 902 1,205 1,156 Diluted 215,763 228,102 221,163 236,166

PulteGroup, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets ($000's omitted) (Unaudited) December 31,

2023 December 31,

2022 ASSETS Cash and equivalents $ 1,806,583 $ 1,053,104 Restricted cash 42,594 41,449 Total cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash 1,849,177 1,094,553 House and land inventory 11,795,370 11,326,017 Land held for sale 23,831 42,254 Residential mortgage loans available-for-sale 516,064 677,207 Investments in unconsolidated entities 166,913 146,759 Other assets 1,545,667 1,291,572 Goodwill 68,930 68,930 Intangible assets 56,338 66,875 Deferred tax assets 64,760 82,348 $ 16,087,050 $ 14,796,515 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Liabilities: Accounts payable $ 619,012 $ 565,975 Customer deposits 675,091 783,556 Deferred tax liabilities 302,155 215,446 Accrued and other liabilities 1,645,690 1,685,202 Financial Services debt 499,627 586,711 Notes payable 1,962,218 2,045,527 Total liabilities 5,703,793 5,882,417 Shareholders' equity 10,383,257 8,914,098 $ 16,087,050 $ 14,796,515

PulteGroup, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows ($000's omitted) (Unaudited) Year Ended December 31, 2023 2022 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 2,602,372 $ 2,617,317 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash from operating activities: Deferred income tax expense 104,266 106,584 Land-related charges 43,115 66,656 Gain on debt retirement (663 ) - Depreciation and amortization 80,824 70,918 Equity income from unconsolidated entities (4,561 ) (50,680 ) Distributions of earnings from unconsolidated entities 4,564 49,151 Share-based compensation expense 48,200 42,989 Other, net (758 ) 1,431 Increase (decrease) in cash due to: Inventories (354,016 ) (2,256,690 ) Residential mortgage loans available-for-sale 160,934 266,310 Other assets (290,631 ) (140,761 ) Accounts payable, accrued and other liabilities (196,884 ) (104,759 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 2,196,762 668,466 Cash flows from investing activities: Capital expenditures (92,201 ) (112,661 ) Investments in unconsolidated entities (23,403 ) (64,701 ) Distributions of capital from unconsolidated entities 3,265 21,704 Business acquisition - (10,400 ) Other investing activities, net (16,756 ) (5,685 ) Net cash used in investing activities (129,095 ) (171,743 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Repayments of notes payable (123,290 ) (4,856 ) Borrowings under revolving credit facility - 2,869,000 Repayments under revolving credit facility - (2,869,000 ) Financial Services borrowings (repayments), net (87,084 ) (39,412 ) Debt issuance costs (1,572 ) (11,167 ) Proceeds from liabilities related to consolidated inventory not owned 129,656 58,729 Payments related to consolidated inventory not owned (76,303 ) (5,915 ) Share repurchases (1,000,000 ) (1,074,673 ) Cash paid for shares withheld for taxes (11,991 ) (14,326 ) Dividends paid (142,459 ) (144,115 ) Net cash used in financing activities (1,313,043 ) (1,235,735 ) Net increase (decrease) 754,624 (739,012 ) Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of period 1,094,553 1,833,565 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of period $ 1,849,177 $ 1,094,553 Supplemental Cash Flow Information: Interest paid (capitalized), net $ 10,786 $ 1,797 Income taxes paid, net $ 784,453 $ 641,948

PulteGroup, Inc. Segment Data ($000's omitted) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, December 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 HOMEBUILDING: Home sale revenues $ 4,165,231 $ 4,961,040 $ 15,598,707 $ 15,548,119 Land sale and other revenues 34,540 45,518 142,116 143,144 Total Homebuilding revenues 4,199,771 5,006,558 15,740,823 15,691,263 Home sale cost of revenues (2,961,920 ) (3,503,137 ) (11,030,206 ) (10,867,879 ) Land sale cost of revenues (32,139 ) (29,936 ) (124,607 ) (119,906 ) Selling, general, and administrative expenses (308,319 ) (350,831 ) (1,312,642 ) (1,381,222 ) Equity income from unconsolidated entities 213 48,291 3,506 49,403 Gain on debt retirement 301 - 663 - Other income (expense), net 5,066 (31,179 ) 38,538 (64,331 ) Income before income taxes $ 902,973 $ 1,139,766 $ 3,316,075 $ 3,307,328 FINANCIAL SERVICES: Income before income taxes $ 43,845 $ 24,049 $ 133,192 $ 132,230 CONSOLIDATED: Income before income taxes $ 946,818 $ 1,163,815 $ 3,449,267 $ 3,439,558

PulteGroup, Inc. Segment Data, continued ($000's omitted) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, December 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Home sale revenues $ 4,165,231 $ 4,961,040 $ 15,598,707 $ 15,548,119 Closings - units Northeast 421 588 1,417 1,614 Southeast 1,337 1,699 5,201 5,105 Florida 1,940 2,088 7,742 6,928 Midwest 1,262 1,400 3,955 4,579 Texas 1,265 1,568 5,295 5,692 West 1,390 1,505 4,993 5,193 7,615 8,848 28,603 29,111 Average selling price $ 547 $ 561 $ 545 $ 534 Net new orders - units Northeast 349 254 1,510 1,300 Southeast 1,264 819 5,541 4,535 Florida 1,507 1,241 6,893 6,139 Midwest 871 581 4,297 3,241 Texas 1,073 664 5,143 4,382 West 1,150 405 5,196 3,680 6,214 3,964 28,580 23,277 Net new orders - dollars $ 3,359,733 $ 2,146,813 $ 15,244,353 $ 13,589,392 December 31, 2023 2022 Unit backlog Northeast 567 474 Southeast 2,246 1,906 Florida 3,792 4,641 Midwest 1,692 1,350 Texas 1,637 1,789 West 2,212 2,009 12,146 12,169 Dollars in backlog $ 7,319,714 $ 7,674,068

PulteGroup, Inc. Segment Data, continued ($000's omitted) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, December 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 MORTGAGE ORIGINATIONS: Origination volume 4,657 5,192 17,427 18,186 Origination principal $ 1,871,531 $ 2,095,529 $ 6,924,910 $ 7,105,486 Capture rate 84.6 % 74.8 % 81.6 % 77.6 %

Supplemental Data ($000's omitted) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, December 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Interest in inventory, beginning of period $ 140,010 $ 143,669 $ 137,262 $ 160,756 Interest capitalized 30,652 33,894 126,040 130,051 Interest expensed (31,584 ) (40,301 ) (124,224 ) (153,545 ) Interest in inventory, end of period $ 139,078 $ 137,262 $ 139,078 $ 137,262

PulteGroup, Inc.

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(Unaudited)

This report contains information about our debt-to-capital ratios. These measures could be considered non-GAAP financial measures under the SEC's rules and should be considered in addition to, rather than as a substitute for, comparable GAAP financial measures. We calculate total net debt by subtracting total cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash from notes payable to present the amount of assets needed to satisfy the debt. We use the debt-to-capital and net debt-to-capital ratios as indicators of our overall leverage and believe they are useful financial measures in understanding the leverage employed in our operations. We believe that these measures provide investors relevant and useful information for evaluating the comparability of financial information presented and comparing our profitability and liquidity to other companies in the homebuilding industry. Although other companies in the homebuilding industry report similar information, the methods used may differ. We urge investors to understand the methods used by other companies in the homebuilding industry to calculate these measures and any adjustments thereto before comparing our measures to those of such other companies.

The following table sets forth a reconciliation of the debt-to-capital ratios ($000's omitted):

Debt-to-Capital Ratios December 31, 2023 2022 Notes payable $ 1,962,218 $ 2,045,527 Shareholders' equity 10,383,257 8,914,098 Total capital $ 12,345,475 $ 10,959,625 Debt-to-capital ratio 15.9 % 18.7 % Notes payable $ 1,962,218 $ 2,045,527 Less: Total cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash (1,849,177 ) (1,094,553 ) Total net debt $ 113,041 $ 950,974 Shareholders' equity 10,383,257 8,914,098 Total net capital $ 10,496,298 $ 9,865,072 Net debt-to-capital ratio 1.1 % 9.6 %

Contacts

Investors:

Jim Zeumer

(404) 978-6434

jim.zeumer@pultegroup.com