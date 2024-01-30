FORT WORTH, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--GENERAL MOTORS FINANCIAL COMPANY, INC. ("GM Financial" or the "Company") announced net income of $532 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2023, compared to $558 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2023, and $605 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2022. Net income for the year ended December 31, 2023 was $2.2 billion, compared to $3.1 billion for the year ended December 31, 2022.
Retail loan originations were $8.3 billion for the quarter ended December 31, 2023, compared to $9.5 billion for the quarter ended September 30, 2023, and $8.3 billion for the quarter ended December 31, 2022. Retail loan originations for the year ended December 31, 2023 were $36.0 billion, compared to $34.8 billion for the year ended December 31, 2022. The outstanding balance of retail finance receivables, net of fees was $72.7 billion at December 31, 2023, compared to $71.7 billion at September 30, 2023 and $65.3 billion at December 31, 2022.
Operating lease originations were $4.3 billion for the quarter ended December 31, 2023, compared to $4.3 billion for the quarter ended September 30, 2023, and $3.5 billion for the quarter ended December 31, 2022. Operating lease originations for the year ended December 31, 2023 were $17.1 billion, compared to $14.4 billion for the year ended December 31, 2022. Leased vehicles, net was $30.6 billion at December 31, 2023, compared to $31.1 billion at September 30, 2023 and $32.7 billion at December 31, 2022.
The outstanding balance of commercial finance receivables, net of fees was $14.3 billion at December 31, 2023, compared to $12.2 billion at September 30, 2023 and $11.3 billion at December 31, 2022.
Retail finance receivables 31-60 days delinquent were 2.3% of the portfolio at December 31, 2023 and 2.1% at December 31, 2022. Accounts more than 60 days delinquent were 0.8% of the portfolio at December 31, 2023 and 0.7% at December 31, 2022.
Annualized net charge-offs were 1.2% of average retail finance receivables for the quarter ended December 31, 2023 and 0.9% for the quarter ended December 31, 2022. For the year ended December 31, 2023, net charge-offs were 0.9%, compared to 0.7% for the year ended December 31, 2022.
The Company had total available liquidity of $30.9 billion at December 31, 2023, consisting of $5.3 billion of cash and cash equivalents, $21.9 billion of borrowing capacity on unpledged eligible assets, $0.7 billion of borrowing capacity on committed unsecured lines of credit, $1.0 billion of borrowing capacity on the Junior Subordinated Revolving Credit Facility from GM, and $2.0 billion of borrowing capacity on the GM Revolving 364-Day Credit Facility.
Earnings resulting from the Company's equity investment in joint ventures that conduct automotive finance operations in China were $27 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2023, compared to $33 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2023 and $25 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2022. Earnings for the year ended December 31, 2023 were $138 million, compared to $173 million for the year ended December 31, 2022.
About GM Financial
General Motors Financial Company, Inc. is the wholly owned captive finance subsidiary of General Motors Company and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas. Additional materials addressing the Company's results of operations for the quarter and full year ended December 31, 2023 can be accessed via the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at https://investor.gmfinancial.com.
General Motors Financial Company, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income
(Unaudited, in millions)
Three Months Ended December 31,
Years Ended December 31,
2023
2022
2023
2022
Revenue
Finance charge income
$
1,725
$
1,291
$
6,204
$
4,521
Leased vehicle income
1,808
1,844
7,266
7,811
Other income
210
142
754
434
Total revenue
3,742
3,277
14,224
12,766
Costs and expenses
Operating expenses
458
460
1,818
1,662
Leased vehicle expenses
1,000
1,017
4,047
3,668
Provision for loan losses
293
154
826
654
Interest expense
1,311
897
4,685
2,881
Total costs and expenses
3,062
2,528
11,376
8,864
Equity income
27
25
138
173
Income before income taxes
707
775
2,985
4,076
Income tax provision
175
169
741
992
Net income (loss)
532
605
2,245
3,084
Less: cumulative dividends on preferred stock
30
30
119
119
Net income (loss) attributable to common shareholder
$
502
$
576
$
2,126
$
2,966
Amounts may not add due to rounding.
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Unaudited, in millions)
December 31, 2023
December 31, 2022
ASSETS
Cash and cash equivalents
$
5,282
$
4,005
Finance receivables, net of allowance for loan losses $2,344 and $2,096
84,637
74,514
Leased vehicles, net
30,582
32,701
Goodwill and intangible assets
1,184
1,171
Equity in net assets of nonconsolidated affiliates
1,670
1,665
Related party receivables
540
495
Other assets
8,116
7,995
Total assets
$
132,011
$
122,545
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Liabilities
Secured debt
$
45,243
$
42,131
Unsecured debt
60,084
54,723
Deferred income
2,313
2,248
Related party payables
445
115
Other liabilities
8,383
8,318
Total liabilities
116,468
107,535
Total shareholders' equity
15,542
15,010
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
132,011
$
122,545
Amounts may not add due to rounding.
Operational and Financial Data
(Unaudited, Dollars in millions)
Amounts may not add due to rounding
Three Months Ended December 31,
Years Ended December 31,
Originations
2023
2022
2023
2022
Retail finance receivables originations
$
8,272
$
8,329
$
35,977
$
34,760
Lease originations
$
4,280
$
3,511
$
17,113
$
14,427
Three Months Ended December 31,
Years Ended December 31,
Average Earning Assets
2023
2022
2023
2022
Average retail finance receivables
$
72,449
$
64,695
$
69,678
$
61,650
Average commercial finance receivables
12,953
10,369
11,646
8,350
Average finance receivables
85,402
75,064
81,324
70,000
Average leased vehicles, net
30,781
33,218
31,521
35,271
Average earning assets
$
116,183
$
108,282
$
112,845
$
105,271
Ending Earning Assets
December 31, 2023
December 31, 2022
Retail finance receivables, net of fees
$
72,729
$
65,322
Commercial finance receivables, net of fees
14,251
11,288
Leased vehicles, net
30,582
32,701
Ending earning assets
$
117,562
$
109,311
Finance Receivables
December 31, 2023
December 31, 2022
Retail
Retail finance receivables, net of fees
$
72,729
$
65,322
Less: allowance for loan losses
(2,308
)
(2,062
)
Total retail finance receivables, net
70,421
63,260
Commercial
Commercial finance receivables, net of fees
14,251
11,288
Less: allowance for loan losses
(36
)
(34
)
Total commercial finance receivables, net
14,216
11,254
Total finance receivables, net
$
84,637
$
74,514
Allowance for Loan Losses
December 31, 2023
December 31, 2022
Allowance for loan losses as a percentage of retail finance receivables, net of fees
3.2
%
3.2
%
Allowance for loan losses as a percentage of commercial finance receivables, net of fees
0.3
%
0.3
%
Delinquencies
December 31, 2023
December 31, 2022
Loan delinquency as a percentage of ending retail finance receivables:
31 - 60 days
2.3
%
2.1
%
Greater than 60 days
0.8
0.7
Total
3.0
%
2.8
%
Three Months Ended December 31,
Years Ended December 31,
Charge-offs and Recoveries
2023
2022
2023
2022
Charge-offs
$
411
$
327
$
1,423
$
1,138
Less: recoveries
(195
)
(174
)
(767
)
(685
)
Net charge-offs
$
217
$
153
$
656
$
453
Net charge-offs as an annualized percentage of average retail finance receivables
1.2
%
0.9
%
0.9
%
0.7
%
Three Months Ended December 31,
Years Ended December 31,
Operating Expenses
2023
2022
2023
2022
Operating expenses as an annualized percentage of average earning assets
1.6
%
1.7
%
1.6
%
1.6
%
