FORT WORTH, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--GENERAL MOTORS FINANCIAL COMPANY, INC. ("GM Financial" or the "Company") announced net income of $532 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2023, compared to $558 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2023, and $605 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2022. Net income for the year ended December 31, 2023 was $2.2 billion, compared to $3.1 billion for the year ended December 31, 2022.

Retail loan originations were $8.3 billion for the quarter ended December 31, 2023, compared to $9.5 billion for the quarter ended September 30, 2023, and $8.3 billion for the quarter ended December 31, 2022. Retail loan originations for the year ended December 31, 2023 were $36.0 billion, compared to $34.8 billion for the year ended December 31, 2022. The outstanding balance of retail finance receivables, net of fees was $72.7 billion at December 31, 2023, compared to $71.7 billion at September 30, 2023 and $65.3 billion at December 31, 2022.

Operating lease originations were $4.3 billion for the quarter ended December 31, 2023, compared to $4.3 billion for the quarter ended September 30, 2023, and $3.5 billion for the quarter ended December 31, 2022. Operating lease originations for the year ended December 31, 2023 were $17.1 billion, compared to $14.4 billion for the year ended December 31, 2022. Leased vehicles, net was $30.6 billion at December 31, 2023, compared to $31.1 billion at September 30, 2023 and $32.7 billion at December 31, 2022.

The outstanding balance of commercial finance receivables, net of fees was $14.3 billion at December 31, 2023, compared to $12.2 billion at September 30, 2023 and $11.3 billion at December 31, 2022.

Retail finance receivables 31-60 days delinquent were 2.3% of the portfolio at December 31, 2023 and 2.1% at December 31, 2022. Accounts more than 60 days delinquent were 0.8% of the portfolio at December 31, 2023 and 0.7% at December 31, 2022.

Annualized net charge-offs were 1.2% of average retail finance receivables for the quarter ended December 31, 2023 and 0.9% for the quarter ended December 31, 2022. For the year ended December 31, 2023, net charge-offs were 0.9%, compared to 0.7% for the year ended December 31, 2022.

The Company had total available liquidity of $30.9 billion at December 31, 2023, consisting of $5.3 billion of cash and cash equivalents, $21.9 billion of borrowing capacity on unpledged eligible assets, $0.7 billion of borrowing capacity on committed unsecured lines of credit, $1.0 billion of borrowing capacity on the Junior Subordinated Revolving Credit Facility from GM, and $2.0 billion of borrowing capacity on the GM Revolving 364-Day Credit Facility.

Earnings resulting from the Company's equity investment in joint ventures that conduct automotive finance operations in China were $27 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2023, compared to $33 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2023 and $25 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2022. Earnings for the year ended December 31, 2023 were $138 million, compared to $173 million for the year ended December 31, 2022.

General Motors Financial Company, Inc. is the wholly owned captive finance subsidiary of General Motors Company and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas. Additional materials addressing the Company's results of operations for the quarter and full year ended December 31, 2023 can be accessed via the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at https://investor.gmfinancial.com.

General Motors Financial Company, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited, in millions) Three Months Ended December 31, Years Ended December 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Revenue Finance charge income $ 1,725 $ 1,291 $ 6,204 $ 4,521 Leased vehicle income 1,808 1,844 7,266 7,811 Other income 210 142 754 434 Total revenue 3,742 3,277 14,224 12,766 Costs and expenses Operating expenses 458 460 1,818 1,662 Leased vehicle expenses 1,000 1,017 4,047 3,668 Provision for loan losses 293 154 826 654 Interest expense 1,311 897 4,685 2,881 Total costs and expenses 3,062 2,528 11,376 8,864 Equity income 27 25 138 173 Income before income taxes 707 775 2,985 4,076 Income tax provision 175 169 741 992 Net income (loss) 532 605 2,245 3,084 Less: cumulative dividends on preferred stock 30 30 119 119 Net income (loss) attributable to common shareholder $ 502 $ 576 $ 2,126 $ 2,966 Amounts may not add due to rounding.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited, in millions) December 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents $ 5,282 $ 4,005 Finance receivables, net of allowance for loan losses $2,344 and $2,096 84,637 74,514 Leased vehicles, net 30,582 32,701 Goodwill and intangible assets 1,184 1,171 Equity in net assets of nonconsolidated affiliates 1,670 1,665 Related party receivables 540 495 Other assets 8,116 7,995 Total assets $ 132,011 $ 122,545 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Liabilities Secured debt $ 45,243 $ 42,131 Unsecured debt 60,084 54,723 Deferred income 2,313 2,248 Related party payables 445 115 Other liabilities 8,383 8,318 Total liabilities 116,468 107,535 Total shareholders' equity 15,542 15,010 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 132,011 $ 122,545 Amounts may not add due to rounding.

Operational and Financial Data (Unaudited, Dollars in millions) Amounts may not add due to rounding Three Months Ended December 31, Years Ended December 31, Originations 2023 2022 2023 2022 Retail finance receivables originations $ 8,272 $ 8,329 $ 35,977 $ 34,760 Lease originations $ 4,280 $ 3,511 $ 17,113 $ 14,427

Three Months Ended December 31, Years Ended December 31, Average Earning Assets 2023 2022 2023 2022 Average retail finance receivables $ 72,449 $ 64,695 $ 69,678 $ 61,650 Average commercial finance receivables 12,953 10,369 11,646 8,350 Average finance receivables 85,402 75,064 81,324 70,000 Average leased vehicles, net 30,781 33,218 31,521 35,271 Average earning assets $ 116,183 $ 108,282 $ 112,845 $ 105,271

Ending Earning Assets December 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 Retail finance receivables, net of fees $ 72,729 $ 65,322 Commercial finance receivables, net of fees 14,251 11,288 Leased vehicles, net 30,582 32,701 Ending earning assets $ 117,562 $ 109,311

Finance Receivables December 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 Retail Retail finance receivables, net of fees $ 72,729 $ 65,322 Less: allowance for loan losses (2,308 ) (2,062 ) Total retail finance receivables, net 70,421 63,260 Commercial Commercial finance receivables, net of fees 14,251 11,288 Less: allowance for loan losses (36 ) (34 ) Total commercial finance receivables, net 14,216 11,254 Total finance receivables, net $ 84,637 $ 74,514

Allowance for Loan Losses December 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 Allowance for loan losses as a percentage of retail finance receivables, net of fees 3.2 % 3.2 % Allowance for loan losses as a percentage of commercial finance receivables, net of fees 0.3 % 0.3 %

Delinquencies December 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 Loan delinquency as a percentage of ending retail finance receivables: 31 - 60 days 2.3 % 2.1 % Greater than 60 days 0.8 0.7 Total 3.0 % 2.8 %

Three Months Ended December 31, Years Ended December 31, Charge-offs and Recoveries 2023 2022 2023 2022 Charge-offs $ 411 $ 327 $ 1,423 $ 1,138 Less: recoveries (195 ) (174 ) (767 ) (685 ) Net charge-offs $ 217 $ 153 $ 656 $ 453 Net charge-offs as an annualized percentage of average retail finance receivables 1.2 % 0.9 % 0.9 % 0.7 %

Three Months Ended December 31, Years Ended December 31, Operating Expenses 2023 2022 2023 2022 Operating expenses as an annualized percentage of average earning assets 1.6 % 1.7 % 1.6 % 1.6 %

