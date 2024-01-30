NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Pfizer Inc. (PFE):
Earnings: -$3.37 billion in Q4 vs. $5.00 billion in the same period last year. EPS: -$0.60 in Q4 vs. $0.87 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Pfizer Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $593 million or $0.10 per share for the period.
Analysts projected -$0.22 per share Revenue: $14.25 billion in Q4 vs. $24.29 billion in the same period last year.
