

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Eurozone economic sentiment weakened slightly in January, monthly survey data from the European Commission showed on Tuesday.



The economic sentiment index posted 96.2 in January, in line with expectations, but down from 96.3 in December.



The increases in confidence in industry and services were offset by the declines in retail, construction and consumer sentiment.



The industrial confidence index rose to -9.4 from -9.6 in the previous month. Similarly, the services sentiment index rose to 8.8 from 8.4 a month ago.



By contrast, the consumer sentiment index declined to -16.1, in line with flash estimate, from -15.1 in December.



Retailers' confidence as well as sentiment among contractors declined in January. The retail trade sentiment index posted -5.6, down from -5.4 in the prior month and the construction confidence index plunged to -4.3 from -3.4.



Data showed that the employment expectations indicator deteriorated to 102.5 in January from 103.3 in December.



