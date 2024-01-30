Victory Clean Energy, Inc.: Victory Clean Energy Inc. Announces Collaboration with Redding Rancheria Economic Development Corporation to bring Affordable TrueGreen Hydrogen to Native American Communities

AUSTIN, TX / ACCESSWIRE / January 30, 2024 / Victory Clean Energy Inc's (OTC PINK:VYEY) subsidiary H2 Energy Group Inc., a leading provider of Affordable Sustainable TrueGreen Hydrogen, and Redding Rancheria Economic Development Corporation, an organization dedicated to improving the lives of Native American communities, are pleased to announce their new venture in Northern California.

Through this project, H2 Energy Group will work with Redding Rancheria Economic Development Corporation to bring Affordable TrueGreen Hydrogen to Native American communities and Disadvantaged Communities in the area. H2 Energy Group will provide completely Sustainable TrueGreen Hydrogen technology and expertise to help these communities transition to Sustainable energy sources and reduce their reliance on fossil fuels.

This partnership represents a significant step forward in the effort to combat climate change and improve the lives of Native American and Disadvantaged Communities everywhere. H2 Energy Group is committed to working with Redding Rancheria Economic Development Corporation to create a brighter, more sustainable future for all.

"We are thrilled to be partnering with Redding Rancheria Economic Development Corporation to bring clean energy to Native American communities," said Jim McGinley, CEO of H2 Energy Group. "We believe that everyone should have access to Affordable and Sustainable TrueGreen Hydrogen, and this project will help us make that a reality."

"This partnership with H2 Energy Group is an exciting opportunity for our organization and the communities we serve," said Jeremy Hayward, President of Redding Rancheria Economic Development Corporation. "We are committed to working with H2 Energy Group to bring clean, reliable energy to our communities and create a brighter, more sustainable future."

H2 Energy Group and Redding Rancheria Economic Development Corporation will work together to identify and implement TrueGreen Hydrogen production and distribution projects in Native American and Disadvantaged Communities. They will also engage with local leaders and community members to ensure that the projects directly benefit the needs and goals of the communities they serve.

This partnership is just one of the many ways that H2 Energy Group is working to create a truly Sustainable future for all. The company is committed to deploying its TrueGreen Hydrogen technology directly in collaboration with organizations like Redding Rancheria Economic Development Corporation to bring the social and economic benefits of Affordable TrueGreen Hydrogen to underserved communities.

About Victory Clean Energy

Victory Clean Energy is an innovative Green Hydrogen energy company dedicated to developing and implementing clean, sustainable low-cost energy solutions with applications across various industries, including transportation, power generation, and industrial processes. The Company's pioneering TrueGreen Hydrogen production solutions aim to provide clean, reliable, and cost-effective energy sources to a diverse range of clients. TrueGreen Hydrogen positions the Company as a formidable force in the low-cost Green Hydrogen sector, focusing on decarbonization in heavy transportation and industrial Hydrogen markets. With this commitment, Victory Clean Energy is dedicated to shaping a sustainable and cleaner future for industries and communities worldwide.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, included in this press release that address activities, events or developments that the Company expects, believes or anticipates will or may occur in the future are forward-looking statements. These statements are based on certain assumptions made by the Company based on management's experience, perception of historical trends and technical analyses, current conditions, anticipated future developments and other factors believed to be appropriate and reasonable by management. When used in this press release, the words "will," "potential," "believe," "estimated," "intend," "expect," "may," "should," "anticipate," "could," "plan," "project," or their negatives, other similar expressions or the statements that include those words, are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain such identifying words. Such forward-looking statements are subject to a number of assumptions, risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, which may cause actual results to differ materially from those implied or expressed by the forward-looking statements, including but not limited to, our ability to successfully complete the proposed merger, integrate H2EG with our operations and realize the anticipated benefits from the merger, any unexpected costs or delays in connection with the merger, general economic conditions and the ability to manage and continue growth, and other factors described in the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and any updates to those risk factors set forth in the Company's Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Further information on such assumptions, risks and uncertainties is available in the Company's other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") that are available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov, and on the Company's website at www.vyey.com. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which such statement is made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to correct or update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

Contact

Mark Komonoski

Partner

Integrous Communications

Direct: 877-255-8483

Mobile: 403-470-8384

mkomonoski@integcom.us

Website | Newsroom

SOURCE: Victory Clean Energy, Inc.

View the original press release on accesswire.com