AIQ CEO, Blake Wetzel, to be a Featured Speaker at ITEXPO

Session will address creative ways MSPs and resellers can monetize ancillary services and speed approval of IT projects

SALT LAKE CITY, UT / ACCESSWIRE / January 30, 2024 / AIQ (www.aiq.co), a leading technology-enabled cost management and profitability improvement company backed by Copley Equity Partners, announced that chief executive officer Blake Wetzel will participate in the panel session "Monetizing Ancillary Services: Strategies for Building Revenue from Adjacent Solutions" at ITEXPO, one of the nation's foremost technical conferences and exhibitions. ITEXPO takes place February 13-15 at the Greater Fort Lauderdale/Broward County Convention Center. The panel session takes place February 14 at 9:00 a.m. and is part of the MSP Expo track of sessions devoted to managed service providers, resellers, and agents that represent an indirect channel for enterprises to buy and deploy technology solutions.

"2023 was a tough year for channel providers, with many technology projects being cut or deferred due to their clients experiencing slowing revenue growth, rising inflation, and higher interest rates," remarked Blake Wetzel, AIQ's chief executive officer. "I look forward to joining this panel at ITEXPO to discuss creative ways that MSPs and resellers can speed approval of projects and drive incremental revenue for a healthy rebound in 2024."

AIQ's patented procurement and reverse auction process enables companies to reduce technology expenses by, on average, over 40 percent. These savings can be used to fund IT projects that might otherwise be cut or deferred. AIQ also offers a Channel Partner Referral program that allows reseller partners to earn a 10 percent commission on any fees AIQ receives from its referred clients.

For more information about AIQ, please visit www.aiq.co.

About AIQ:

For over 20 years, the AIQ team has helped clients increase their enterprise value and operating cash by materially reducing IT costs. AIQ is backed by Boston-based private equity firm Copley Equity Partners. AIQ specializes in creating industry-leading savings of technology-centric IT services in over a hundred categories, such as cloud, SaaS, digitization, and big data, through the application of its unique tools, expertise, and business processes. Its patented technology and business process platform ensures maximum savings for clients, while measurably improving quality and service levels from IT suppliers. http://www.aiq.co

About Copley Equity Partners:

Established in 2012, Copley is a private investment firm with offices in Denver and Boston. Copley partners with growing, lower-middle market private companies. The firm invests out of an evergreen, single-family office capital base and is comfortable in both majority and minority ownership positions. Copley's patient and flexible capital base allows the firm to provide each portfolio company significant support post investment. www.copleyequity.com

