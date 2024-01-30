Dubai, United Arab Emirates--(Newsfile Corp. - January 30, 2024) - Coreum has announced a pioneering step in blockchain technology for the financial sector with the launch of its ISO 20022 Simulator and an exclusive pilot program for select financial institutions. This groundbreaking initiative sets a new standard in global financial communication, addressing critical challenges in the financial system with innovative and efficient solutions.





To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/9911/196163_a1f7eb35947ef85f_001full.jpg

Elevating financial transactions with ISO 20022:

Adopting the ISO 20022 standard, Coreum introduces a new era of efficiency, interoperability, and clarity in financial transactions. This strategic move aims to resolve prevalent issues like data inconsistency and cross-border communication barriers, facilitating a seamless bridge between traditional financial systems and the advanced capabilities of blockchain technology.

Coreum's integration advantages:

Seamless integration: Offering plug-and-play capabilities for effortless adoption.

Offering plug-and-play capabilities for effortless adoption. Global communication: Establishing a universal standard for consistent, clear financial messaging.

Establishing a universal standard for consistent, clear financial messaging. Automated precision: Streamlining processes and enhancing accuracy with structured data.

Streamlining processes and enhancing accuracy with structured data. Enhanced speed and reliability: Guaranteeing rapid and reliable transaction processing.

Guaranteeing rapid and reliable transaction processing. Smart contract capabilities: Enabling sophisticated functionalities, including automated settlements.

Innovative pilot program:

Coreum is inviting select financial institutions to join its pilot program, offering a firsthand experience of the transformative impact of ISO 20022 integration on financial messaging. This program underscores Coreum's commitment to enhancing the efficiency and security of global financial transactions. Access the simulator and see a live demo at https://www.coreum.com/iso20022.

Interested financial institutions are able to contact Coreum via partnership@coreum.com for more information.

About Coreum:

Coreum is a third-generation blockchain tailored for enterprises, boasting ISO20022 compatibility interoperability through IBC and Smart Tokens. It offers high throughput with up to 7,000 TPS, cost-efficiency, and scalability. With WASM-based smart contracts and a low-latency PoS network, Coreum enables quick, secure application development, advancing decentralized technology adoption in large organizations.

Contact:

Favio Velarde

Email: partnership@coreum.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/196163

SOURCE: Coreum