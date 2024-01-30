Kuori Introduces Revolutionary R5: A Game Changer in Next-Gen Digital Signage

BARCELONA, Spain, Jan. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Kuori, a leading innovator in enterprise display technology, is set to reveal its groundbreaking digital signage product, R5, at the Integrated Systems Europe (ISE) trade show. Meticulously designed and optimized from the ground up, R5 stands as a purpose-built solution for the next generation of digital signages and kiosks, redefining industry standards.

With its modular design, innovative thermoregulation, energy efficiency, and capability for rapid customization, R5 promises an unparalleled digital experience.

"In an industry where everyone seems to follow the same playbook - putting together off-the-shelf parts, we wondered why digital signage should mimic just another TV. The 'wow' moment happened when we showcased R5 to a customer - their eyes widening told us we have hit the sweet spot," says Jarkko Jokelainen, the CTO at Kuori: "We built R5 for its unique purpose. I am excited to see its potential to reshape the world of digital signages and kiosks."

As the digital signage market surges towards USD 27.8 billion by 2026 (MarketsandMarkets), R5 emerges as a frontrunner, delivering unrivaled customization, scalability, and efficiency. At its core lies a cutting-edge modular design, offering:

Patented cooling system: R5 operates without the need for a refrigerator or filters. It ensures optimal device temperatures even in scorching environments reaching up to 55°C/131°F.





In an era of elevated consumer expectations and evolving brand challenges, R5 meets the demand for sustainable and adaptable digital signage. Join us at ISE to witness the future of digital experiences - R5, empowering brands to transform every digital encounter into endless possibilities.

About Kuori Oy

Kuori (www.kuori.tech) is a high-technology company based in Finland and founded in 2015. Specialised in designing, manufacturing and delivering customised display solutions, Kuori is an Official Google Partner licensed to develop certified Android displays for enterprise use. Kuori has an installed base of display solutions running in 30+ countries. The solutions combine Nordic design with manufacturing partners located in Estonia, China, and South Korea.

About Integrated Systems Europe (ISE)

ISE is the largest AV systems integration show in the world. The annual four-day event, which takes place every February, is organized and run by Integrated Systems Events. Since the first Integrated Systems Europe in 2004, the event has grown year-on-year. In 2020, we hosted over 1,300 exhibitors (with countless new product launches) and our attendees made over 116,000 visits to the show.

