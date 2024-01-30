

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - At a shareholders meeting of Sodexo, the resolution proposed by the Board to approve the exceptional distribution in kind of one Pluxee share for every Sodexo share held was adopted by a very large majority. With the approval of the distribution, Sodexo is confirming the spin-off and listing of Pluxee on February 1, 2024. Delivery of the Pluxee shares to shareholders is scheduled for February 5.



Sophie Bellon, Chairwoman of the Board and CEO of Sodexo, said: 'We are delighted to witness the creation of two pure players in large and fast-growing markets as both now have the opportunity to realize their full potential, and to accelerate value creation for all stakeholders.'



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Trading-Plan 2024: Die Performance-Strategie für das neue Jahr Der kostenfreie Trading-Plan von Stefan Klotter gibt Ihnen einen exklusiven Einblick, in welche Branchen, Sektoren und Assets Sie im Jahr 2024 investieren sollten, um eine satte Rendite zu erzielen. Jetzt sichern! Hier klicken