Orkid Announces Commercial Partnership With Wisdom Thailand

Delivering Unparalleled Innovation to Thai Customers that Transcends Expectations

SINGAPORE / ACCESSWIRE / January 30, 2024 / Orkid, the visionary Generative AI SaaS vendor that helps organizations access and profit from information, announced a commercial partnership with Wisdom, an established IT company, to market hyper-automation solutions in the Thai market.

"At Wisdom, we believe in the synergy of tradition and innovation. Partnering with Orkid aligns perfectly with our commitment to delivering robust software solutions," said Devesh Bhrarati, CEO at Wisdom Information Systems. "This collaboration marks the fusion of Orkid's visionary A.I. capabilities with Wisdom's decades-long experience. Together, we will empower businesses to thrive in a digital era, offering tailored solutions that transcend expectations and drive sustainable growth."

"We are thrilled to embark on this transformative journey with Wisdom. Orkid's cutting-edge Generative A.I. solutions, combined with Wisdom's rich legacy of IT expertise, will pave the way for unparalleled innovation," shared Steve Watts, Orkid's COO. "Together, we will not only unlock the power of hyper-automation but also redefine what's possible in the realm of technology."

For deeper insights into Orkid.io's groundbreaking AI solutions, please visit orkid.io or get in touch via sales@orkid.io.

About Orkid:

Orkid is a visionary Generative A.I. software vendor. We build AI-powered hyper-automation solutions and models to help organizations access and profit from multimodal information. Our solutions help enterprises unlock value, unlock returns, and unlock "better."

Website: www.orkid.io

About Wisdom:

Wisdom Information Systems Co., Ltd., is a Bangkok-based Thai IT Company established in 1996. We provide software solutions to our customers in various industrial sectors. We have expertise on the implementation of legacy vertical products from partners, as well as in development of customized applications as per clients' business-specific needs.

Website: www.wisdom-thailand.com

Contact Information

Carlos de la Vega

VP Sales

info@orkid.io

+34 ?616 927 798?

SOURCE: ORKID.IO

View the original press release on newswire.com.