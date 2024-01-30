Ardent Appoints Ryan P. Jennings as Its First Chief Ventures Officer

ARLINGTON, VA / ACCESSWIRE / January 30, 2024 / Ardent, a member of Mission1st Group and a leader in digital transformation and location intelligence, is pleased to announce the promotion and appointment of Ryan P. Jennings as the group's first Chief Ventures Officer (CVO). Ryan, who has more than 20 years of experience in strategic and operational management, has played a vital role in Ardent for over five years. His contributions have been considerable and varied, covering operational improvement, strategic partnership building, and innovative business actions that have supported Ardent's rapid development.

Ryan P. Jennings

In his new role as CVO, Ryan will be the executive change agent for Ardent as it pursues new business ventures, technological innovations, and future mergers and acquisitions (M&A). He will ensure these efforts align with and support Ardent's broad objectives. Ryan will work closely with external partners to strengthen Ardent's offerings across the defense, intelligence, and national security sectors, while also propelling Ardent's commercial solutions portfolio.

Ryan's career, marked by a transformative background in business operations and strategic alliances, has been pivotal in leading the development and implementation of new processes, operational strategy, and efficiency enhancements. His efforts have fortified Ardent's alliances with major industry leaders, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS), thereby expanding the company's opportunity for growth. A wartime veteran, Ryan served with distinction in the Persian Gulf aboard the U.S.S. George Washington and at the Pentagon during the Iraq War. His post-military career has seen him hold various roles within nonprofit and government consulting firms. Ryan's new appointment exemplifies Ardent and Mission1st Group's dedication to hiring veterans and providing them with mission-focused job opportunities, reflecting our commitment to supporting those who have served our nation.

Richard Zareck II, President and CEO of Ardent, expressed his enthusiasm: "We are thrilled to promote Ryan to this new and critical leadership position. He will be instrumental as we innovate and expand our services and technological solutions for our customers and partners in the public and commercial sectors. Ryan's vision and expertise will undoubtedly position Ardent at the forefront of growth and strategic alliances, fortifying our position in national security and broadening our reach through new commercial artificial intelligence, machine learning, and cybersecurity product offerings."

