Giant Recreation World Winter Garden: Giant Recreation World Breaks Record With $45,897 Donation to National Veterans Homeless Support

WINTER GARDEN, FL / ACCESSWIRE / January 30, 2024 / Giant Recreation World, a leading provider of RVs and camping essentials, is set to make history with the largest single donation ever presented to the National Veterans Homeless Support (NVHS). The remarkable sum of $45,897 has been raised by the passionate members of the VIP Camping Club throughout the year, marking a significant milestone in the company's commitment to supporting veterans in need.

2023 Check Presentation

The dedicated team from Giant Recreation World is captured in the heartwarming moment of presenting a substantial donation check to NVHS last year, 2023.

The VIP Camping Club, comprised of avid camping enthusiasts, has been conducting fundraising efforts at their bi-monthly VIP Campouts and annual customer rallies. This year's customer rally, held at the Camp Margaritaville RV Resort, saw an unprecedented turnout of over 600 attendees. The collective generosity of the club members has enabled Giant Recreation World to contribute an unparalleled amount to NVHS.

"We are immensely proud of our VIP Camping Club members for their unwavering commitment to supporting our veterans," said Mica Gratton, VIP Club Director at Giant Recreation World. "This donation to the National Veterans Homeless Support is a testament to the compassion and generosity of our community. It is an honor to be able to make a meaningful impact on the lives of those who have served our country."

Caroline Milne and Tori Starr from the Camp Margaritaville Sales & Marketing Team will join Giant Recreation World in presenting the check to NVHS. Their contribution of $2,370, raised through community efforts, further emphasizes the collective dedication to making a positive difference in the lives of veterans.

About National Veterans Homeless Support: National Veterans Homeless Support (NVHS) is a nonprofit organization founded in 2008 by George Taylor Sr. and friends who were passionate about helping homeless veterans in their community. The organization is now run by George Taylor Jr. and his wife Jennifer Taylor, who have since evolved its mission to eliminate homelessness among veterans in Central Florida by providing street outreach, housing assistance, and transitional housing facilities. NVHS has achieved a remarkable 90% reduction in the homeless veteran population in Brevard County from 1,800 in 2008 to less than 200 in 2023.

"We are grateful for the continued support of organizations like Giant Recreation World and the VIP Camping Club. Their dedication to our cause has a profound impact on the lives of veterans," said George Taylor Jr., President of National Veterans Homeless Support.

The presentation ceremony will take place at Giant Recreation World RV Dealership in Winter Garden, FL on 1/30/2024 at 11 am, providing an opportunity for media coverage and community members to witness the positive impact of these generous contributions.

