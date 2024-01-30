Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 30.01.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 681 internationalen Medien
Diamantbohrprogramm gestartet - JETZT sind die Uran-Bullen los!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESSWIRE
30.01.2024 | 15:02
9 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

CSIOS Corporation Sponsors the 'Cesar Pie Cyber Defender Scholarship'

CSIOS Partners With Montgomery County Public Schools to Sponsor the 'Cesar Pie Cyber Defender Scholarship Fund'

ROCKVILLE, MD / ACCESSWIRE / January 30, 2024 / CSIOS Corporation, in partnership with Montgomery County Public Schools (MCPS), has established the "Cesar Pie Cyber Defender Scholarship Fund."

CSIOS CEO

CSIOS CEO
Cesar Pie



Named after CSIOS's Chairman, President, and Chief Executive Officer, a veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps, a renowned cyber strategist, and an influential Hispanic leader in the field of cybersecurity, this is an annually recurring $10,000 scholarship intended to make careers in the cybersecurity industry more accessible to underrepresented minority group students across MCPS.

"As CSIOS continues to multiply, so has its capacity to contribute to what matters most - our children's future. As part of its annual community outreach, CSIOS has continued to champion our next generation of Maryland cyber defenders. During 2023, CSIOS volunteered cyber experts and provided donations to multiple MCPS programs. This cyber scholarship is complementary to all these initiatives," said Pie.

Pie added, "This scholarship seeks to provide an opportunity for underrepresented high school seniors to pursue post-secondary education in the field of computer and information science, particularly cybersecurity. We are excited about this project and look forward to continuing to partner with MCPS."

Eligibility guidance and applications can be found at the MCPS Educational Foundation website at https://www.mcpsfoundation.org/pages/our-programs/scholarship-landing-page-fy-2023-copy.

More Information:

For information regarding this news release, please contact News@csioscorp.com.

For information regarding our services and partnerships, please contact BD@csioscorp.com.

For information regarding employment opportunities with CSIOS, please contact Careers@csioscorp.com.

Contact Information

Josue Ayala
Chief Human Resources Officer
josue.ayala@csioscorp.com
(732) 710-5854

Related Images

CSIOS CEO

CSIOS CEO
Cesar Pie

CSIOS CEO

CSIOS CEO
Cesar Pie

SOURCE: CSIOS Corporation

.

View the original press release on newswire.com.

Trading-Plan 2024: Die Performance-Strategie für das neue Jahr
Der kostenfreie Trading-Plan von Stefan Klotter gibt Ihnen einen exklusiven Einblick, in welche Branchen, Sektoren und Assets Sie im Jahr 2024 investieren sollten, um eine satte Rendite zu erzielen. Jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.