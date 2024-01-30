

SANTA CLARA (dpa-AFX) - Agilent Technologies Inc. (A) announced an agreement with Incyte that will bring together Agilent's expertise in the development of companion diagnostics to support the development and commercialization of Incyte's hematology and oncology portfolio. The agreement will enable Agilent to continue to expand its companion diagnostics portfolio with biomarkers and Incyte to leverage Agilent's expertise in IVD assay development, global regulatory approvals, and commercialization to support clinical trials as well as the potential registration and commercialization of CDx in the United States and Europe.



Paul Beresford, general manager of Agilent's Companion Diagnostics Division, said: 'By working together, Agilent and Incyte hope to expedite the development of innovative precision medicine products, potentially paving the way for enhanced patient health outcomes.'



