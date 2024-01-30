Everfox, formerly Forcepoint Federal, celebrates a 25+ year heritage in trusted high-assurance cybersecurity with expanded executive team, new industry partnerships and product innovation

Forcepoint Federal announced today that it has rebranded as Everfox to reflect its next chapter as a trailblazer in developing and delivering defense-grade cybersecurity technology. Under the new name and brand identity, Everfox will build on Forcepoint Federal's 25-year heritage of innovation and unwavering dedication to its customers and the critical missions they serve.

"Everfox will continue to protect government, critical infrastructure and regulated industries against the most complex cyber challenges across the globe," said Sean Berg, CEO, Everfox. "We're accelerating investment across our industry-leading solutions in cross domain, cyber threat protection and insider risk technologies; deepening our relationships with our customers and partners; and expanding our capabilities to protect even more of what matters most around the world. We are entering 2024 with tremendous momentum, welcoming several new additions to our leadership team, beginning an exciting partnership with Microsoft, and celebrating two industry award wins for our Zero Trust CDR solution and we're just getting started."

Under Sean's leadership, Everfox has made several additions to its leadership team, including newly-appointed Chief Financial Officer, Trish Haney; Chief Revenue Officer, Shaun Bierweiler; Chief Human Resources Officer, Karen Clark; Chief Legal Officer, James Wallace; and Chief Information Security Officer, Joseph Bell.

With its recently-announced partnership with Microsoft, Everfox will integrate its industry-leading cross domain solution technology into Azure's cloud services offering for the U.S. Government. Through this partnership, Everfox and Microsoft will develop and deploy new cloud offerings for federal agencies that deliver on-demand, multi-level cloud desktop services.

Everfox's Zero Trust Content Disarm and Reconstruction (CDR) solution was recently named Cyber Defense Magazine's "Most Innovative Content Disarm and Reconstruction solution" for its Top InfoSec Innovator award, and "Best Zero Trust Cyber Solution" for American Security Today's 2023 ASTORS awards, reflecting Everfox's legacy of innovation and capabilities that defend against the most complex cybersecurity challenges.

Everfox will operate out of its headquarters in Herndon, Virginia, as well as four other locations in Champaign, Illinois; Richardson, Texas; Salt Lake City, Utah; and Malvern, United Kingdom.

To learn more about Everfox, formerly Forcepoint Federal, please visit www.everfox.com or meet the team at AFCEA West Conference and Exhibition and AFCEA's Rocky Mountain Cyberspace Symposium this February.

About Everfox

Everfox, formerly Forcepoint Federal, has been defending the world's most critical data and networks against the most complex cyber threats imaginable for more than 25 years. As trailblazers in defense-grade, high-assurance cybersecurity, Everfox has led the way in delivering and developing innovative cybersecurity technology. Headquartered in Herndon, VA, Everfox's suite of cross domain, threat protection and insider risk solutions empower governments and enterprise organizations to use data safely wherever and however their people need it. Learn more: www.everfox.com

