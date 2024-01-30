Digital Global Systems Awarded the Frost & Sullivan 2024 Global New Product Innovation Award for Revolutionizing 4G/5G Network Optimization and Enabling Dynamic Spectrum Sharing with DGS CLEARSITE

Digital Global Systems (DGS) CLEARSITE provides enterprises, network infrastructure suppliers, communications service providers (CSPs), tower companies, and spectrum access system (SAS)suppliers with real-time insights to optimize their spectrum resources.

SAN ANTONIO, Jan. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Frost & Sullivan recently researched the 4G/5G network optimization industry and, based on its findings, recognizes DGS with the 2024 Global New Product Innovation Award. DGS is a next-gen software platform for wireless deployments specialized in radio frequency (RF) spectrum monitoring and management that enables dynamic spectrum sharing, serving a range of industries, such as defense, transportation, utilities, public safety, and telecoms.

DGS sets itself apart in the telecommunications industry with its highly innovative DGS CLEARSITE software. DGS CLEARSITE 's technology offers real-time and continuous insight into RF spectrum usage, which is critical for the efficient operation of current 4G and 5G networks. This valuable and timely information enables organizations to optimally utilize all of their spectrum potential and significantly improve their network performance by monitoring frequency, time, space, and signal characteristics.

Furthermore, DGS CLEARSITE allows CSPs to remedy any performance shortfalls, which considerably reduces the resources that they invest in their cellular network infrastructure. In addition, the solution integrates with existing telecommunications infrastructure, ensuring that network operators can enhance their spectrum monitoring and management capabilities without the need for extensive system overhauls. This capacity ensures more efficient spectrum utilization and guarantees the highest quality of available spectrum. Spectrum remains a limited resource even with the expanded spectrum made available with 5G.

"Spectrum is a limited resource, and the lifeblood of cellular networks and the digital economy. DGS CLEARSITE provides valuable and timely information that enables organizations to optimally utilize all of their spectrum and improve their network performance," said Troy Morley, Industry Principal, ICT at Frost & Sullivan.

"We appreciate Frost & Sullivan's recognition of DGS's ground-breaking RF awareness and spectrum management technology," said DGS President and CEO Fernando Murias. "As wireless environments grow and push the limits of the spectrum as a resource, real-time environmental awareness and spectrum management will be required to enable spectrum optimization that will facilitate 5G services, improve private wireless performance, enhance the next generation of RAN development, and enable dynamic spectrum sharing. DGS CLEARSITE fills that need, enabling organizations and nations to maximize the power of 5G and their subsequent economic potential."

DGS CLEARSITE 's features are tailored to meet or exceed customer expectations. With continuous updates and dedicated support from DGS, clients are equipped with the most advanced tools and features, enhancing their operational efficiency and network performance. Additionally, DGS's commitment to technical support simplifies the complex task of spectrum analysis, making it accessible to a broader range of technical staff. As a result, this exceptional performance and utility position DGS CLEARSITE as a unique solution to optimize the complexities of RF spectrum monitoring, with the solution expected to expand its global footprint substantially based on its successful market uptake.

"DGS CLEARSITE is positioned perfectly to provide needed RF information that no one else (currently) can provide. The product meets or exceeds customer expectations and features best-in-class quality with a full complement of tools and features to meet customer needs," noted Morley.

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents this award to the company that has developed an innovative element in a product by leveraging leading-edge technologies. The award recognizes the value-added features/benefits of the product and the increased return on investment (ROI) it gives customers, which, in turn, raises customer acquisition and overall market penetration potential.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices Awards recognize companies in various regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analyses, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

