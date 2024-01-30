Favo Capital, Inc.: FAVO Capital, Inc Welcomes Glen Steward as Chief Strategy Officer

WESTBURY, NY / ACCESSWIRE / January 30, 2024 / FAVO Capital, Inc., the rapidly growing US-listed funding company, is pleased to announce the appointment of Glen Steward as the Chief Strategy Officer (CSO) to the company's Board of Directors. An experienced professional with over 25 years in the financial and investment industry, Glen brings specialized skills, in-depth expertise and strategic insight, further strengthening the exceptional leadership team at FAVO.

Glen is the Founder and Chairman of Stewards Investment Capital, a significant shareholder in FAVO Capital, Inc. He has an extensive background as a Director and Board Member of various companies within the financial industry. Currently holding positions on the board of two Asset management companies registered by the Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA) South Africa and Financial Services Commission (FSC) Mauritius, Glen has demonstrated exceptional leadership and expertise in navigating the complexities of the financial landscape.

"We are delighted to welcome Glen to the FAVO Capital, Inc. family as our Chief Strategy Officer. His specialized experience and strategic vision make him a valuable addition to our leadership team as we embark on this exciting journey to solidify our position to provide customized funding to small and mid-sized businesses," said Vincent Napolitano, CEO of FAVO Capital, Inc.

Glen founded Stewards International Funds PCC, leveraging the valuable experience gained while working for renowned investment banks such as Merryll Lynch and DMG Deutsche Morgan Grenfell during his five-year tenure in London.

Glen's strategic prowess played a pivotal role in the integration of the FAVO Group of Companies into FAVO Capital, Inc, leading him to join the Advisory Board in June 2023. Since then, he has been driving substantial investment into FAVO Capital Inc. by facilitating a groundbreaking investment by one of South Africa's largest pension funds through Stewards Investment Capital.

As the new Chief Strategy Officer, Glen will play a pivotal role in shaping the strategic direction of FAVO Capital, Inc. His appointment comes at an opportune time as FAVO Capital, Inc. rolled out its expansion plan starting with 3 recent acquisitions early January, reinforcing its position as a leader providing customized funding for small and mid-sized businesses. FAVO Capital Inc will continue to bolster its expertise in key roles to ensure best in class corporate governance and service delivery.

Glen's appointment reinforces FAVO Capital's commitment to excellence, prudent risk management and innovation in the financial services industry. The company looks forward to achieving new milestones under his strategic guidance.

Commenting on this new role, Glen added, "I am honored and particularly energized to be joining the remarkable team at FAVO Capital, Inc. and contribute to its growth trajectory. It is a significant investment for Stewards Investment Capital, given the immense growth potential of the private credit market in the US, currently valued at USD 1.5 trillion. My appointment as Chief Strategy Officer underscores my strong belief in the potential growth of FAVO Capital and the emerging private credit sector. I am excited to introduce fresh ideas to achieve our strategic vision while ensuring sustainable growth, practicing prudent risk management, and developing innovative solutions to address the evolving funding needs of small and mid-sized businesses."

About FAVO Capital Inc.

FAVO CAPITAL is a Direct Funding Company, which provides customized, short-term funding to small and mid-sized businesses nationwide. FAVO Realty is a Real Estate Investment Company which invests in a diversified portfolio of quality commercial real estate properties throughout the United States. "FAVO" is "Honeycomb" in Latin - The Honeycomb (Hexagon) is the most efficient shape in the universe. FAVO intends to be Efficient, Flexible & Durable.

Safe Harbor/Forward-Looking Statements

