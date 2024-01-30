Research Reveals the Benefit of Partnering with a Market Leader in SMS Marketing

Attentive, the AI marketing platform for leading brands, today released the findings of The Total Economic Impact (TEI) of Attentive SMS Marketing, a commissioned study conducted by Forrester Consulting on behalf of Attentive. The study found that leveraging Attentive's SMS marketing platform unlocked a significant net benefit for brands, in both revenue and business growth. The composite Attentive customer experienced total benefits of USD $10.11 million over three years, and a 181% return on investment. Additionally, Attentive increased up to USD $39.5 million in attributable revenue.

"With endless distractions on mobile, consumers are craving personalized experiences that speak to their individual needs," said Amit Jhawar, CEO of Attentive. "SMS is the most effective channel for brands to engage with their customers where they are-and Attentive is able to deliver the maximum performance through hyper-personalized text messages. With the industry's largest dataset of SMS and our investments in AI, Attentive is positioned to be the first to truly deliver one on one marketing, at scale."

Study results reveal that businesses using Attentive can benefit from the following:

Profit increase from SMS subscriber growth of up to 25% subscribers annually, delivering an additional USD of $4.5 to $11.8 million in revenue to the organization.

Profit growth from better subscriber identification and conversion with Attentive, delivering USD of $19.6 to $27.7 million in additional revenue.

Using Attentive, conversion rates increase 20% compared to legacy providers.

Deliverability rates increase by 5 percentage points compared to legacy vendors.

Avoided legacy SMS marketing costs of USD $2.7 million.

Time to value (payback or breakeven) in less than six months.

Multiple participants in the study recount their experiences before turning to Attentive, when they struggled with legacy SMS solutions that had stagnant subscriber growth rate, increased opt-out rates, and missed revenue-generating opportunities. Participants highlighted Attentive's ability to drive better performance with subscribers and a greater return in investment by providing precise customer identification and tagging, higher message deliverability, and better engagement through triggered messages and personalization.

Participants also expressed confidence in Attentive's AI features and innovations including Concierge AI and service availability in international regions that support additional profitability in the SMS channel for the long-term. Additional benefits experienced that provide value to the composite organization include client support, the company's scrutiny when it comes to security and compliance, and the platform's ability to drive deeper customer engagement.

To learn more about how Attentive delivered considerable ROI and value, read the full study here and check out customer case studies of the platform in action.

