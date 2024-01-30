Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of unit rights and paid subscription units of ChargePanel AB (43/24)

With effect from January 31, 2024, the unit rights in ChargePanel AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue up until and including February 09, 2024. Instrument: Unit rights Short name: CHARGE UR Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0021487055 Order book ID: 321156 Market Segment: First North STO Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table With effect from January 31, 2024, the paid subscription units in ChargePanel AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue until further notice. Instrument: Paid subscription units Short name: CHARGE BTU Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0021487063 Order book ID: 321157 Market Segment: First North STO Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com Nasdaq Stockholm AB