GoDaddy: Setting Reasonable and Attainable Goals: Meet Matt Sheikh

Tell us a little bit about yourself and your role.

I've been with GoDaddy for almost six years, and I'm currently an Account Manager Lead. In this role, I assist clients with their Marketing Services Premium package. The goal of the role is to have someone who is versed in marketing and our tools. This way, we can take a more hands-on approach to helping small businesses achieve their goals.

What's the most challenging yet rewarding thing that you've worked on at GoDaddy, thus far?

Change. Change can be both positive and negative, depending on the perspective. I was part of company that GoDaddy acquired in 2018. The transition was fairly intense but fruitful long term with the addition of features and a baseline change in the program. The hardship was communicating these changes in mass. With a lot of hard work and a little luck, our team was able to navigate these changes with minimal turbulence. The transition allowed for growth not only personally but also for my clients, not to mention some shiny new bells and whistles!

You are involved in Empower by GoDaddy. Can you share more about the program and its impact?

Empower by GoDaddy is our way of giving back to the people who rely on GoDaddy - the small business owners. We put together hands-on classes that are specific to the business at hand and open forum for entrepreneurs to receive feedback, ideas, and help! One of the most satisfying things about this program is that you get to see people light up when they learn something new or see a different perspective.

Could you elaborate on your volunteer experiences with GoDaddy?

I've been fortunate to do extensive volunteering through Empower by GoDaddy. I've conducted over a dozen sessions with hundreds of business owners and taught in-house classes on small business marketing. Seeing people's faces light up as they scribble notes is truly endearing and brings a full sense of accomplishment. It reinforces the fact that we're here to help. I also can't forget the experience from Season Four of the Made in America series. If you haven't checked it out on YouTube, I highly recommend it.

How do you feel that GoDaddy supports you to do things that are important to you?

GoDaddy has given me several opportunities to work on programs across the company. One of my desires is to give back to the local community and protect our green spaces. With our "Volunteer Days", I was able to be a part of a park clean up, helping the local community in a huge way with the support of that donated time!

What's your personal mantra?

"Reasonable and attainable goals." I had a mentor years ago say this to me when I would bite off more than I could chew and it just stuck. Whenever I'm creating a plan or a course of action for myself or anyone, I set these goals with this mantra.

What do you enjoy doing outside of work?

Outside of work, I'd classify myself as a social butterfly. Living in Austin, TX, there's never a shortage of things to do. From live music to physical activities, there's always something to keep me busy. If I'm not out and about, I'm likely at the gym or on my motorcycle.

*Bonus: My secret talent is heelying*

