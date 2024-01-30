Anzeige
PR Newswire
30.01.2024 | 14:00
19 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

First Resource Bank: First Resource Bancorp, Inc. Announces Thirteenth Consecutive Year Of Record Annual Earnings; Net Income Grew 5% Over The Prior Year

EXTON, Pa., Jan. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- First Resource Bancorp, Inc. (OTCQX: FRSB), the holding company for First Resource Bank ("Bank"), announced financial results for the three months and year ended December 31, 2023.

Glenn B. Marshall, CEO, stated, "2023 was a very challenging year to grow net income with net interest margin compression experienced across the industry. Strong balance sheet growth helped us offset that margin compression to grow the bottom line. I'm incredibly proud of the results generated by the First Resource Bank team this year."

Highlights for the year ended December 31, 2023 included:

  • Net income grew 5%
  • Total loans grew 16%
  • Total deposits grew 16%
  • Total assets exceeded $600 million
  • Total interest income grew 42%
  • Book value per share grew 15% to $14.91 per share.
  • Earnings per share improved 5% to $1.92
  • Completed a 5% stock dividend in June 2023
  • There were no non-accrual or non-performing loans as of December 31, 2023

Lauren C. Ranalli, President, stated, "Credit quality improvement in 2023 was another tailwind to growing annual net income over the prior year. All non-accrual loans were resolved in 2023 with a net recovery for the year. Working with borrowers in stressed situations over the years has allowed the Bank to minimize credit losses."

Net income for the quarter ended December 31, 2023 was $1.6 million, or $0.53 per common share, compared to $1.6 million, or $0.51 per common share, for the previous quarter and $1.4 million, or $0.45 per common share, for the fourth quarter of the prior year. Annualized return on average assets was 1.14% for the fourth quarter of 2023 compared to 1.09% for the fourth quarter of 2022. Annualized return on average equity was 14.43% for the fourth quarter of 2023 compared to 13.87% for the same period a year prior.

Net income for the year ended December 31, 2023 was $5.9 million, or $1.92 per common share, compared to $5.6 million, or $1.83 per common share, for the previous year, an increase of 5%. For the year ended December 31, 2023, return on average assets was 1.09%, as compared to 1.17% for the prior year. Return on average equity for 2023 was 13.77% as compared to 14.91% in the prior year.

Total interest income increased quarterly by $388 thousand, or 5%, from $7.8 million for the third quarter of 2023 to $8.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2023. This increase was driven by a 3% growth in loans during the fourth quarter.

Total interest income increased annually by $2.2 million, or 36%, from $6.0 million for the fourth quarter of 2022 to $8.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2023. This increase was the result of a 16% growth in loans when comparing December 31, 2023 to the year prior. Increased interest income from loans and cash and due from banks was coupled with an increased rate environment, favorably affecting interest-earning assets.

Total interest expense increased 16% when comparing the fourth quarter of 2023 to the third quarter of 2023. This increase was the result of a 33 basis point increase in the cost of money market accounts and a 57 basis point increase in the cost of time deposits, in addition to a higher volume of money market accounts and time deposits quarter over quarter. Interest expense on FHLB borrowings decreased 49% due to a decrease in the average balance and cost of advances during the fourth quarter of 2023 from the third quarter of 2023. The Federal Reserve did not change interest rates during the fourth quarter of 2023.

Total interest expense increased 148% from $1.4 million for the fourth quarter of 2022 to $3.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2023. The majority of this increased expense was related to a 168 basis point increase in the cost of money market deposits along with a higher volume of money market accounts, and a 250 basis point increase in the cost of time deposits as well as a higher volume of time deposits year over year. During the year ended December 31, 2023, the Federal Reserve increased interest rates by 100 basis points.

Net interest income decreased $97 thousand, or 2%, to $4.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2023 as compared to the previous quarter. The net interest margin decreased 18 basis points from 3.57% in the third quarter of 2023 to 3.39% in the fourth quarter of 2023. The overall yield on interest-earning assets increased 10 basis points during the fourth quarter, primarily due to an 11 basis point increase in yield on loans as well as a higher volume of loans, and an increase in both volume and yield on interest-earning cash equivalents and investments. With an increase in both volume and costs for money market accounts and time deposit accounts, the cost of interest-bearing deposits increased 40 basis points during the fourth quarter to 3.25%. The total cost of deposits increased 36 basis points from 2.23% during the third quarter of 2023 to 2.59% during the fourth quarter of 2023.

Net interest income for the year ended December 31, 2023 was $18.5 million, a 7% improvement over net interest income of $17.4 million for the year ended December, 2022. This growth was driven by an $8.6 million, or 43%, increase in loan interest income, offset by a $7.3 million, or 264%, increase in deposit interest expense and a $246 thousand, or 103%, increase in borrowings interest expense. The net interest margin decreased 20 basis points from 3.74% for the year ended December 31, 2022, to 3.54% for the year ended December 31, 2023 . The overall yield on interest-earning assets increased 116 basis points during 2023, primarily due to a 101 basis point increase in yield on loans as well as a higher volume of loans, and an increase in yield on interest-earning cash equivalents and investments. With an increase in both volume and costs for money market accounts and time deposit accounts, the cost of interest-bearing deposits increased 177 basis points during 2023 to 2.66%. The total cost of deposits increased 146 basis points from 0.66% during 2022 to 2.11% during 2023. The cost of FHLB borrowings increased 121 basis points during 2023 to 3.09% during 2023. The total cost of interest-bearing liabilities increased 171 basis points from 1.02% during 2022 to 2.73% during 2023.

The provision for credit losses decreased to a negative $263 thousand in the fourth quarter of 2023 compared to $71 thousand in the third quarter of 2023. Year over year, the provision for credit losses decreased from $445 thousand in the fourth quarter of 2022 to a credit of $263 thousand in the fourth quarter of 2023.

The provision for credit losses decreased 116% from $653 thousand for the year ended December 31, 2022 to a credit of $105 thousand for the year ended December 31, 2023 . The negative provision for 2023 was attributable in part to specific reserves totaling $304 thousand at December 31, 2022 which were for credits that reached resolution during 2023 and were no longer needed as of December 31, 2023, and net recoveries of $80 thousand during the year.

The allowance for credit losses to total loans was 0.81% at December 31, 2023, compared to 0.92% at December 31, 2022 . There were no non-performing assets at December 31, 2023 . Non-performing assets consisted of non-performing loans of $735 thousand at September 30, 2023, and $898 thousand at December 31, 2022 . Non-performing assets to total assets were 0.00% at December 31, 2023, 0.13% at September 30, 2023 and 0.17% at December 31, 2022 .

Non-interest income for the fourth quarter of 2023 was $208 thousand compared to $297 thousand for the previous quarter and $207 thousand for the fourth quarter of the prior year. Swap referral fee income was $76 thousand for the third quarter of 2023 compared to none in the fourth quarter of 2023. No gain on the sale of SBA loans was received in either the fourth quarter of 2023 or the third quarter of 2023. In the fourth quarter of 2022, no swap referral fee income and no gain on the sale of SBA loans was received.

Non-interest income for the year ended December 31, 2023 was $919 thousand as compared to $1.1 million for the prior year. Swap referral fee income of $187 thousand was received in 2022 as compared to $76 thousand in 2023. Gain on sale of SBA loans was $94 thousand in 2022 as compared to none in 2023.

Non-interest expenses increased $36 thousand, or 1%, in the fourth quarter of 2023 compared to the prior quarter. Increases in occupancy & equipment, professional fees, advertising, and other costs were partially offset by decreases in salaries & employee benefits and data processing costs.

Non-interest expenses increased $436 thousand, or 16%, when comparing the fourth quarter of 2023 to the fourth quarter of 2022. Increases in salaries & employee benefits, occupancy & equipment, data processing, and other costs were partially offset by decreases in professional fees and advertising costs when comparing the fourth quarter of 2023 to the fourth quarter of 2022. Non-interest expenses to average assets were 2.15% for the fourth quarter of 2023 compared to 2.19% for the previous quarter and 2.11% for the fourth quarter of the prior year.

Deposits increased a net $13.3 million, or 3%, from $486.0 million at September 30, 2023 to $499.3 million at December 31, 2023 . During the fourth quarter, non-interest-bearing deposits decreased $5.9 million, or 6%, from $101.3 million at September 30, 2023 to $95.4 million at December 31, 2023 . Interest-bearing checking balances decreased $1.7 million, or 4%, from $41.5 million at September 30, 2023 to $39.8 million at December 31, 2023 . Money market deposits increased $11.6 million, or 5%, from $219.8 million at September 30, 2023 to $231.4 million at December 31, 2023 . Certificates of deposit increased $9.3 million, or 8%, from $123.4 million at September 30, 2023 to $132.7 million at December 31, 2023 . Between December 31, 2022 and December 31, 2023, total deposits grew 16%, with strong non-interest-bearing checking, money market, and time deposit growth partially offset by a decline in interest-bearing checking. At December 31, 2023, approximately 80% of total deposits were insured or otherwise collateralized, slightly down from 81% in the prior quarter.

The loan portfolio increased $13.1 million, or 3%, from $518.3 million at September 30, 2023 to $531.4 million at December 31, 2023. Strong growth in commercial real estate loans, commercial business loans, and consumer loans was partially offset by a decrease in construction loans when comparing loan balances at September 30, 2023 to loan balances at December 31, 2023 . Loan growth in 2023 was $72.7 million, or 16%.

The following table illustrates the composition of the loan portfolio:


Dec. 31,

2023


Dec. 31,

2022





Commercial real estate

$ 413,221,898


$ 364,523,848

Commercial construction

48,838,199


35,120,763

Commercial business

50,224,869


43,005,663

Consumer

19,099,155


16,035,503





Total loans

$ 531,384,121


$ 458,685,777

Investment securities totaled $25.8 million at December 31, 2023 as compared to $18.0 million at September 30, 2023 . At December 31, 2023, the held-to-maturity investment portfolio book value was $8.8 million, with a fair market value of $7.8 million, resulting in an unrealized loss of $988 thousand . This unrealized loss, net of tax, of $780 thousand is less than 1.7% of total equity at December 31, 2023 . The remainder of the investment portfolio was classified as available for sale with a book value of $18.4 million and a fair value of $17.1 million, resulting in an unrealized loss of $1.3 million . This unrealized loss, net of tax, of $1.0 million is included in accumulated other comprehensive loss on the balance sheet.

Total stockholders' equity increased $1.9 million, or 4%, from $44.2 million at September 30, 2023 to $46.1 million at December 31, 2023, primarily due to net income generated. During the quarter ended December 31, 2023, book value per share grew 60 cents, or 4%, to $14.91 . Book value has grown by 15% in 2023. Total stockholders' equity increased $6.0 million, or 15%, from $40.1 million at December 31, 2022 to $46.1 million at December 31, 2023, primarily due to net income generated.

Selected Financial Data:

Balance Sheets (unaudited)



December 31,

2023


December 31,

2022





Cash and due from banks

$ 23,820,615


$ 5,600,869

Time deposits at other banks

100,000


100,000

Investments

25,840,840


34,781,542

Loans

531,384,121


458,685,777

Allowance for credit losses

(4,311,306)


(4,238,927)

Premises & equipment

7,639,939


7,967,246

Other assets

18,142,682


13,828,477





Total assets

$ 602,616,891


$ 516,724,984





Noninterest-bearing deposits

$ 95,384,366


$ 87,888,933

Interest-bearing checking

39,760,054


46,526,732

Money market

231,407,653


207,184,086

Time deposits

132,738,973


89,364,726

Total deposits

499,291,046


430,964,477

Short term borrowings

35,000,000


27,196,000

Long term borrowings

9,530,000


9,530,000

Subordinated debt

5,978,134


5,965,639

Other liabilities

6,682,220


2,972,488





Total liabilities

556,481,400


476,628,604





Common stock

3,093,414


2,936,756

Surplus

19,767,634


18,156,784

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(1,038,486)


(1,108,493)

Retained earnings

24,312,929


20,111,333





Total stockholders' equity

46,135,491


40,096,380





Total liabilities &

stockholders' equity

$ 602,616,891


$ 516,724,984

Performance Statistics (unaudited)

Qtr Ended

Dec. 31,

2023

Qtr Ended

Sep. 30,

2023

Qtr Ended

Jun. 30,

2023

Qtr Ended

Mar. 31,

2023

Qtr Ended

Dec. 31,

2022







Net interest margin

3.39 %

3.57 %

3.64 %

3.57 %

3.81 %







Nonperforming loans/

total loans

0.00 %

0.14 %

0.15 %

0.16 %

0.20 %







Nonperforming assets/

total assets

0.00 %

0.13 %

0.14 %

0.14 %

0.17 %







Allowance for credit losses/

total loans

0.81 %

0.88 %

0.89 %

0.91 %

0.92 %







Average loans/average

assets

91.1 %

92.2 %

91.6 %

91.6 %

90.8 %







Non-interest expenses * /

average assets

2.15 %

2.19 %

2.29 %

2.29 %

2.11 %







Efficiency ratio

63.1 %

60.1 %

62.5 %

63.6 %

55.2 %







Earnings per share - basic

and diluted**

$0.53

$0.51

$0.47

$0.41

$0.45







Book value per share**

$14.91

$14.31

$13.85

$13.43

$13.00







Total shares outstanding**

3,093,414

3,090,838

3,088,019

3,085,576

3,083,654







Weighted average shares outstanding**

3,092,277

3,089,441

3,086,782

3,084,634

3,082,556


* Annualized

** Per share data for prior periods was restated to reflect the 5% stock dividend paid in June 2023.


Year Ended

Dec. 31,

2023

Year Ended

Dec. 31,

2022




Net interest margin

3.54 %

3.74 %




Return on average assets

1.09 %

1.17 %




Return on average equity

13.77 %

14.91 %




Earnings per share-basic and diluted

$1.92

$1.83

Income Statements (unaudited)



Qtr. Ended

Dec. 31,

2023


Qtr. Ended

Sep. 30,

2023


Qtr. Ended

Jun. 30,

2023


Qtr. Ended

Mar. 31,

2023


Qtr. Ended

Dec. 31,

2022











INTEREST INCOME










Loans, including fees

$7,941,483


$7,633,163


$6,923,177


$6,223,153


$5,855,969

Securities

133,125


125,882


120,133


131,350


138,544

Other

105,679


33,221


67,207


28,174


32,055

Total interest income

8,180,287


7,792,266


7,110,517


6,382,677


6,026,568











INTEREST EXPENSE










Deposits

3,277,096


2,696,301


2,267,015


1,819,643


1,210,800

Borrowings

98,901


195,150


64,267


126,620


93,773

Subordinated debt

93,124


93,124


93,123


93,124


93,124

Total interest expense

3,469,121


2,984,575


2,424,405


2,039,387


1,397,697











Net interest income

4,711,166


4,807,691


4,686,112


4,343,290


4,628,871











Provision for credit losses

(263,073)


71,017


20,327


66,299


444,833











Net interest income after

provision for credit losses

4,974,239


4,736,674


4,665,785


4,276,991


4,184,038











NON-INTEREST INCOME










Service charges and other fees

94,656


109,894


107,841


99,570


97,480

BOLI income

50,730


50,237


49,281


47,691


47,849

Referral fee income

-


75,649


-


-


-

Other

62,701


61,527


55,740


53,013


61,559

Total non-interest income

208,087


297,307


212,862


200,274


206,888











NON-INTEREST EXPENSE










Salaries & benefits

1,873,831


1,893,558


1,844,356


1,834,921


1,590,948

Occupancy & equipment

289,361


282,025


260,284


257,741


236,407

Professional fees

123,336


119,258


119,447


115,303


127,044

Advertising

83,506


58,354


65,917


67,195


88,772

Data processing

167,921


172,288


159,795


147,808


154,340

Other

567,428


543,465


611,336


468,225


471,560

Total non-interest expense

3,105,383


3,068,948


3,061,135


2,891,193


2,669,071











Income before federal income tax expense

2,076,943


1,965,033


1,817,512


1,586,072


1,721,855











Federal income tax expense

429,920


401,490


366,371


321,784


344,542











Net income

$1,647,023


$1,563,543


$1,451,141


$1,264,288


$1,377,313

Income Statements (unaudited)



Year

Ended
December 31,

2023


Year

Ended
December 31,

2022





INTEREST INCOME




Loans, including fees

$ 28,720,976


$ 20,073,378

Securities

510,490


483,581

Other

234,281


177,720

Total interest income

29,465,747


20,734,679





INTEREST EXPENSE




Deposits

10,060,055


2,767,035

Borrowings

484,938


238,937

Subordinated debt

372,495


372,495

Total interest expense

10,917,488


3,378,467





Net interest income

18,548,259


17,356,212





Provision for credit losses

(105,430)


653,214





Net interest income after

provision for credit losses

18,653,689


16,702,998





NON-INTEREST INCOME




Service charges and other fees

411,961


381,125

BOLI income

197,939


189,953

Referral fee income

75,649


186,699

Gain on sale of SBA loans

-


94,392

Other

232,981


207,611

Total non-interest income

918,530


1,059,780





NON-INTEREST EXPENSE




Salaries & benefits

7,446,666


6,510,625

Occupancy & equipment

1,089,411


977,217

Professional fees

477,344


483,402

Advertising

274,972


335,278

Data processing

647,812


573,209

Other

2,190,454


1,827,395

Total non-interest expense

12,126,659


10,707,126





Income before federal income tax expense

7,445,560


7,055,652





Federal income tax expense

1,519,565


1,430,551





Net income

$ 5,925,995


$ 5,625,101

About First Resource Bancorp, Inc.

First Resource Bancorp, Inc. is the holding company of First Resource Bank. First Resource Bank is a locally owned and operated Pennsylvania state-chartered bank with three full-service branches, serving the banking needs of businesses, professionals and individuals in the Delaware Valley. The Bank offers a full range of deposit and credit services with a high level of personalized service. First Resource Bank also offers a broad range of traditional financial services and products, competitively priced and delivered in a responsive manner to small businesses, professionals and residents in the local market. For additional information visit our website at www.firstresourcebank.com. Member FDIC.

This press release contains statements that are not of historical facts and may pertain to future operating results or events or management's expectations regarding those results or events. These are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities and Exchange Act of 1934. These forward-looking statements may include, but are not limited to, statements about our plans, objectives, expectations and intentions and other statements contained in this press release that are not historical facts. When used in this press release, the words "expects", "anticipates", "intends", "plans", "believes", "seeks", "estimates", or words of similar meaning, or future or conditional verbs, such as "will", "would", "should", "could", or "may" are generally intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are either beyond our control or not reasonably capable of predicting at this time. In addition, these forward-looking statements are subject to assumptions with respect to future business strategies and decisions that are subject to change. Actual results may differ materially from the results discussed in these forward-looking statements. Readers of this press release are accordingly cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. First Resource Bank disclaims any intent or obligation to update publicly any of the forward-looking statements herein, whether in response to new information, future events or otherwise.

SOURCE First Resource Bank

