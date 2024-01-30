First Resource Bank: First Resource Bancorp, Inc. Announces Thirteenth Consecutive Year Of Record Annual Earnings; Net Income Grew 5% Over The Prior Year

EXTON, Pa., Jan. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- First Resource Bancorp, Inc. (OTCQX: FRSB), the holding company for First Resource Bank ("Bank"), announced financial results for the three months and year ended December 31, 2023.

Glenn B. Marshall, CEO, stated, "2023 was a very challenging year to grow net income with net interest margin compression experienced across the industry. Strong balance sheet growth helped us offset that margin compression to grow the bottom line. I'm incredibly proud of the results generated by the First Resource Bank team this year."

Highlights for the year ended December 31, 2023 included:

Net income grew 5%

Total loans grew 16%

Total deposits grew 16%

Total assets exceeded $600 million

Total interest income grew 42%

Book value per share grew 15% to $14.91 per share.

Earnings per share improved 5% to $1.92

Completed a 5% stock dividend in June 2023

There were no non-accrual or non-performing loans as of December 31, 2023

Lauren C. Ranalli, President, stated, "Credit quality improvement in 2023 was another tailwind to growing annual net income over the prior year. All non-accrual loans were resolved in 2023 with a net recovery for the year. Working with borrowers in stressed situations over the years has allowed the Bank to minimize credit losses."

Net income for the quarter ended December 31, 2023 was $1.6 million, or $0.53 per common share, compared to $1.6 million, or $0.51 per common share, for the previous quarter and $1.4 million, or $0.45 per common share, for the fourth quarter of the prior year. Annualized return on average assets was 1.14% for the fourth quarter of 2023 compared to 1.09% for the fourth quarter of 2022. Annualized return on average equity was 14.43% for the fourth quarter of 2023 compared to 13.87% for the same period a year prior.

Net income for the year ended December 31, 2023 was $5.9 million, or $1.92 per common share, compared to $5.6 million, or $1.83 per common share, for the previous year, an increase of 5%. For the year ended December 31, 2023, return on average assets was 1.09%, as compared to 1.17% for the prior year. Return on average equity for 2023 was 13.77% as compared to 14.91% in the prior year.

Total interest income increased quarterly by $388 thousand, or 5%, from $7.8 million for the third quarter of 2023 to $8.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2023. This increase was driven by a 3% growth in loans during the fourth quarter.

Total interest income increased annually by $2.2 million, or 36%, from $6.0 million for the fourth quarter of 2022 to $8.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2023. This increase was the result of a 16% growth in loans when comparing December 31, 2023 to the year prior. Increased interest income from loans and cash and due from banks was coupled with an increased rate environment, favorably affecting interest-earning assets.

Total interest expense increased 16% when comparing the fourth quarter of 2023 to the third quarter of 2023. This increase was the result of a 33 basis point increase in the cost of money market accounts and a 57 basis point increase in the cost of time deposits, in addition to a higher volume of money market accounts and time deposits quarter over quarter. Interest expense on FHLB borrowings decreased 49% due to a decrease in the average balance and cost of advances during the fourth quarter of 2023 from the third quarter of 2023. The Federal Reserve did not change interest rates during the fourth quarter of 2023.

Total interest expense increased 148% from $1.4 million for the fourth quarter of 2022 to $3.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2023. The majority of this increased expense was related to a 168 basis point increase in the cost of money market deposits along with a higher volume of money market accounts, and a 250 basis point increase in the cost of time deposits as well as a higher volume of time deposits year over year. During the year ended December 31, 2023, the Federal Reserve increased interest rates by 100 basis points.

Net interest income decreased $97 thousand, or 2%, to $4.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2023 as compared to the previous quarter. The net interest margin decreased 18 basis points from 3.57% in the third quarter of 2023 to 3.39% in the fourth quarter of 2023. The overall yield on interest-earning assets increased 10 basis points during the fourth quarter, primarily due to an 11 basis point increase in yield on loans as well as a higher volume of loans, and an increase in both volume and yield on interest-earning cash equivalents and investments. With an increase in both volume and costs for money market accounts and time deposit accounts, the cost of interest-bearing deposits increased 40 basis points during the fourth quarter to 3.25%. The total cost of deposits increased 36 basis points from 2.23% during the third quarter of 2023 to 2.59% during the fourth quarter of 2023.

Net interest income for the year ended December 31, 2023 was $18.5 million, a 7% improvement over net interest income of $17.4 million for the year ended December, 2022. This growth was driven by an $8.6 million, or 43%, increase in loan interest income, offset by a $7.3 million, or 264%, increase in deposit interest expense and a $246 thousand, or 103%, increase in borrowings interest expense. The net interest margin decreased 20 basis points from 3.74% for the year ended December 31, 2022, to 3.54% for the year ended December 31, 2023 . The overall yield on interest-earning assets increased 116 basis points during 2023, primarily due to a 101 basis point increase in yield on loans as well as a higher volume of loans, and an increase in yield on interest-earning cash equivalents and investments. With an increase in both volume and costs for money market accounts and time deposit accounts, the cost of interest-bearing deposits increased 177 basis points during 2023 to 2.66%. The total cost of deposits increased 146 basis points from 0.66% during 2022 to 2.11% during 2023. The cost of FHLB borrowings increased 121 basis points during 2023 to 3.09% during 2023. The total cost of interest-bearing liabilities increased 171 basis points from 1.02% during 2022 to 2.73% during 2023.

The provision for credit losses decreased to a negative $263 thousand in the fourth quarter of 2023 compared to $71 thousand in the third quarter of 2023. Year over year, the provision for credit losses decreased from $445 thousand in the fourth quarter of 2022 to a credit of $263 thousand in the fourth quarter of 2023.

The provision for credit losses decreased 116% from $653 thousand for the year ended December 31, 2022 to a credit of $105 thousand for the year ended December 31, 2023 . The negative provision for 2023 was attributable in part to specific reserves totaling $304 thousand at December 31, 2022 which were for credits that reached resolution during 2023 and were no longer needed as of December 31, 2023, and net recoveries of $80 thousand during the year.

The allowance for credit losses to total loans was 0.81% at December 31, 2023, compared to 0.92% at December 31, 2022 . There were no non-performing assets at December 31, 2023 . Non-performing assets consisted of non-performing loans of $735 thousand at September 30, 2023, and $898 thousand at December 31, 2022 . Non-performing assets to total assets were 0.00% at December 31, 2023, 0.13% at September 30, 2023 and 0.17% at December 31, 2022 .

Non-interest income for the fourth quarter of 2023 was $208 thousand compared to $297 thousand for the previous quarter and $207 thousand for the fourth quarter of the prior year. Swap referral fee income was $76 thousand for the third quarter of 2023 compared to none in the fourth quarter of 2023. No gain on the sale of SBA loans was received in either the fourth quarter of 2023 or the third quarter of 2023. In the fourth quarter of 2022, no swap referral fee income and no gain on the sale of SBA loans was received.

Non-interest income for the year ended December 31, 2023 was $919 thousand as compared to $1.1 million for the prior year. Swap referral fee income of $187 thousand was received in 2022 as compared to $76 thousand in 2023. Gain on sale of SBA loans was $94 thousand in 2022 as compared to none in 2023.

Non-interest expenses increased $36 thousand, or 1%, in the fourth quarter of 2023 compared to the prior quarter. Increases in occupancy & equipment, professional fees, advertising, and other costs were partially offset by decreases in salaries & employee benefits and data processing costs.

Non-interest expenses increased $436 thousand, or 16%, when comparing the fourth quarter of 2023 to the fourth quarter of 2022. Increases in salaries & employee benefits, occupancy & equipment, data processing, and other costs were partially offset by decreases in professional fees and advertising costs when comparing the fourth quarter of 2023 to the fourth quarter of 2022. Non-interest expenses to average assets were 2.15% for the fourth quarter of 2023 compared to 2.19% for the previous quarter and 2.11% for the fourth quarter of the prior year.

Deposits increased a net $13.3 million, or 3%, from $486.0 million at September 30, 2023 to $499.3 million at December 31, 2023 . During the fourth quarter, non-interest-bearing deposits decreased $5.9 million, or 6%, from $101.3 million at September 30, 2023 to $95.4 million at December 31, 2023 . Interest-bearing checking balances decreased $1.7 million, or 4%, from $41.5 million at September 30, 2023 to $39.8 million at December 31, 2023 . Money market deposits increased $11.6 million, or 5%, from $219.8 million at September 30, 2023 to $231.4 million at December 31, 2023 . Certificates of deposit increased $9.3 million, or 8%, from $123.4 million at September 30, 2023 to $132.7 million at December 31, 2023 . Between December 31, 2022 and December 31, 2023, total deposits grew 16%, with strong non-interest-bearing checking, money market, and time deposit growth partially offset by a decline in interest-bearing checking. At December 31, 2023, approximately 80% of total deposits were insured or otherwise collateralized, slightly down from 81% in the prior quarter.

The loan portfolio increased $13.1 million, or 3%, from $518.3 million at September 30, 2023 to $531.4 million at December 31, 2023. Strong growth in commercial real estate loans, commercial business loans, and consumer loans was partially offset by a decrease in construction loans when comparing loan balances at September 30, 2023 to loan balances at December 31, 2023 . Loan growth in 2023 was $72.7 million, or 16%.

The following table illustrates the composition of the loan portfolio:



Dec. 31, 2023

Dec. 31, 2022







Commercial real estate $ 413,221,898

$ 364,523,848 Commercial construction 48,838,199

35,120,763 Commercial business 50,224,869

43,005,663 Consumer 19,099,155

16,035,503







Total loans $ 531,384,121

$ 458,685,777

Investment securities totaled $25.8 million at December 31, 2023 as compared to $18.0 million at September 30, 2023 . At December 31, 2023, the held-to-maturity investment portfolio book value was $8.8 million, with a fair market value of $7.8 million, resulting in an unrealized loss of $988 thousand . This unrealized loss, net of tax, of $780 thousand is less than 1.7% of total equity at December 31, 2023 . The remainder of the investment portfolio was classified as available for sale with a book value of $18.4 million and a fair value of $17.1 million, resulting in an unrealized loss of $1.3 million . This unrealized loss, net of tax, of $1.0 million is included in accumulated other comprehensive loss on the balance sheet.

Total stockholders' equity increased $1.9 million, or 4%, from $44.2 million at September 30, 2023 to $46.1 million at December 31, 2023, primarily due to net income generated. During the quarter ended December 31, 2023, book value per share grew 60 cents, or 4%, to $14.91 . Book value has grown by 15% in 2023. Total stockholders' equity increased $6.0 million, or 15%, from $40.1 million at December 31, 2022 to $46.1 million at December 31, 2023, primarily due to net income generated.

Selected Financial Data: Balance Sheets (unaudited)



December 31, 2023

December 31, 2022







Cash and due from banks $ 23,820,615

$ 5,600,869 Time deposits at other banks 100,000

100,000 Investments 25,840,840

34,781,542 Loans 531,384,121

458,685,777 Allowance for credit losses (4,311,306)

(4,238,927) Premises & equipment 7,639,939

7,967,246 Other assets 18,142,682

13,828,477







Total assets $ 602,616,891

$ 516,724,984







Noninterest-bearing deposits $ 95,384,366

$ 87,888,933 Interest-bearing checking 39,760,054

46,526,732 Money market 231,407,653

207,184,086 Time deposits 132,738,973

89,364,726 Total deposits 499,291,046

430,964,477 Short term borrowings 35,000,000

27,196,000 Long term borrowings 9,530,000

9,530,000 Subordinated debt 5,978,134

5,965,639 Other liabilities 6,682,220

2,972,488







Total liabilities 556,481,400

476,628,604







Common stock 3,093,414

2,936,756 Surplus 19,767,634

18,156,784 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (1,038,486)

(1,108,493) Retained earnings 24,312,929

20,111,333







Total stockholders' equity 46,135,491

40,096,380







Total liabilities & stockholders' equity $ 602,616,891

$ 516,724,984

Performance Statistics (unaudited) Qtr Ended Dec. 31, 2023 Qtr Ended Sep. 30, 2023 Qtr Ended Jun. 30, 2023 Qtr Ended Mar. 31, 2023 Qtr Ended Dec. 31, 2022











Net interest margin 3.39 % 3.57 % 3.64 % 3.57 % 3.81 %











Nonperforming loans/ total loans 0.00 % 0.14 % 0.15 % 0.16 % 0.20 %











Nonperforming assets/ total assets 0.00 % 0.13 % 0.14 % 0.14 % 0.17 %











Allowance for credit losses/ total loans 0.81 % 0.88 % 0.89 % 0.91 % 0.92 %











Average loans/average assets 91.1 % 92.2 % 91.6 % 91.6 % 90.8 %











Non-interest expenses * / average assets 2.15 % 2.19 % 2.29 % 2.29 % 2.11 %











Efficiency ratio 63.1 % 60.1 % 62.5 % 63.6 % 55.2 %











Earnings per share - basic and diluted** $0.53 $0.51 $0.47 $0.41 $0.45











Book value per share** $14.91 $14.31 $13.85 $13.43 $13.00











Total shares outstanding** 3,093,414 3,090,838 3,088,019 3,085,576 3,083,654











Weighted average shares outstanding** 3,092,277 3,089,441 3,086,782 3,084,634 3,082,556



* Annualized ** Per share data for prior periods was restated to reflect the 5% stock dividend paid in June 2023.



Year Ended Dec. 31, 2023 Year Ended Dec. 31, 2022





Net interest margin 3.54 % 3.74 %





Return on average assets 1.09 % 1.17 %





Return on average equity 13.77 % 14.91 %





Earnings per share-basic and diluted $1.92 $1.83

Income Statements (unaudited)



Qtr. Ended Dec. 31, 2023

Qtr. Ended Sep. 30, 2023

Qtr. Ended Jun. 30, 2023

Qtr. Ended Mar. 31, 2023

Qtr. Ended Dec. 31, 2022



















INTEREST INCOME

















Loans, including fees $7,941,483

$7,633,163

$6,923,177

$6,223,153

$5,855,969 Securities 133,125

125,882

120,133

131,350

138,544 Other 105,679

33,221

67,207

28,174

32,055 Total interest income 8,180,287

7,792,266

7,110,517

6,382,677

6,026,568



















INTEREST EXPENSE

















Deposits 3,277,096

2,696,301

2,267,015

1,819,643

1,210,800 Borrowings 98,901

195,150

64,267

126,620

93,773 Subordinated debt 93,124

93,124

93,123

93,124

93,124 Total interest expense 3,469,121

2,984,575

2,424,405

2,039,387

1,397,697



















Net interest income 4,711,166

4,807,691

4,686,112

4,343,290

4,628,871



















Provision for credit losses (263,073)

71,017

20,327

66,299

444,833



















Net interest income after provision for credit losses 4,974,239

4,736,674

4,665,785

4,276,991

4,184,038



















NON-INTEREST INCOME

















Service charges and other fees 94,656

109,894

107,841

99,570

97,480 BOLI income 50,730

50,237

49,281

47,691

47,849 Referral fee income -

75,649

-

-

- Other 62,701

61,527

55,740

53,013

61,559 Total non-interest income 208,087

297,307

212,862

200,274

206,888



















NON-INTEREST EXPENSE

















Salaries & benefits 1,873,831

1,893,558

1,844,356

1,834,921

1,590,948 Occupancy & equipment 289,361

282,025

260,284

257,741

236,407 Professional fees 123,336

119,258

119,447

115,303

127,044 Advertising 83,506

58,354

65,917

67,195

88,772 Data processing 167,921

172,288

159,795

147,808

154,340 Other 567,428

543,465

611,336

468,225

471,560 Total non-interest expense 3,105,383

3,068,948

3,061,135

2,891,193

2,669,071



















Income before federal income tax expense 2,076,943

1,965,033

1,817,512

1,586,072

1,721,855



















Federal income tax expense 429,920

401,490

366,371

321,784

344,542



















Net income $1,647,023

$1,563,543

$1,451,141

$1,264,288

$1,377,313

Income Statements (unaudited)



Year Ended

December 31, 2023

Year Ended

December 31, 2022







INTEREST INCOME





Loans, including fees $ 28,720,976

$ 20,073,378 Securities 510,490

483,581 Other 234,281

177,720 Total interest income 29,465,747

20,734,679







INTEREST EXPENSE





Deposits 10,060,055

2,767,035 Borrowings 484,938

238,937 Subordinated debt 372,495

372,495 Total interest expense 10,917,488

3,378,467







Net interest income 18,548,259

17,356,212







Provision for credit losses (105,430)

653,214







Net interest income after provision for credit losses 18,653,689

16,702,998







NON-INTEREST INCOME





Service charges and other fees 411,961

381,125 BOLI income 197,939

189,953 Referral fee income 75,649

186,699 Gain on sale of SBA loans -

94,392 Other 232,981

207,611 Total non-interest income 918,530

1,059,780







NON-INTEREST EXPENSE





Salaries & benefits 7,446,666

6,510,625 Occupancy & equipment 1,089,411

977,217 Professional fees 477,344

483,402 Advertising 274,972

335,278 Data processing 647,812

573,209 Other 2,190,454

1,827,395 Total non-interest expense 12,126,659

10,707,126







Income before federal income tax expense 7,445,560

7,055,652







Federal income tax expense 1,519,565

1,430,551







Net income $ 5,925,995

$ 5,625,101

About First Resource Bancorp, Inc.

First Resource Bancorp, Inc. is the holding company of First Resource Bank. First Resource Bank is a locally owned and operated Pennsylvania state-chartered bank with three full-service branches, serving the banking needs of businesses, professionals and individuals in the Delaware Valley. The Bank offers a full range of deposit and credit services with a high level of personalized service. First Resource Bank also offers a broad range of traditional financial services and products, competitively priced and delivered in a responsive manner to small businesses, professionals and residents in the local market. For additional information visit our website at www.firstresourcebank.com. Member FDIC.

This press release contains statements that are not of historical facts and may pertain to future operating results or events or management's expectations regarding those results or events. These are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities and Exchange Act of 1934. These forward-looking statements may include, but are not limited to, statements about our plans, objectives, expectations and intentions and other statements contained in this press release that are not historical facts. When used in this press release, the words "expects", "anticipates", "intends", "plans", "believes", "seeks", "estimates", or words of similar meaning, or future or conditional verbs, such as "will", "would", "should", "could", or "may" are generally intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are either beyond our control or not reasonably capable of predicting at this time. In addition, these forward-looking statements are subject to assumptions with respect to future business strategies and decisions that are subject to change. Actual results may differ materially from the results discussed in these forward-looking statements. Readers of this press release are accordingly cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. First Resource Bank disclaims any intent or obligation to update publicly any of the forward-looking statements herein, whether in response to new information, future events or otherwise.

