Dienstag, 30.01.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 681 internationalen Medien
Diamantbohrprogramm gestartet - JETZT sind die Uran-Bullen los!
WKN: 866953 | ISIN: US4370761029 | Ticker-Symbol: HDI
Tradegate
30.01.24
18:03 Uhr
330,20 Euro
+1,80
+0,55 %
Branche
Handel/E-Commerce
Aktienmarkt
DJ Industrial
S&P 100
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
HOME DEPOT INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
HOME DEPOT INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
330,20330,4018:22
330,00330,6018:22
ACCESSWIRE
30.01.2024 | 16:50
177 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

The Home Depot Foundation Partners With Tunnel to Towers for U.S. Army Veteran's New Chapter in Accessible Smart Living

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / January 30, 2024 / The Home Depot

Originally published on Built From Scratch

In early 2016, a couple of months into her deployment in Bagram, Afghanistan, U.S. Army Specialist (SPC) Maggie Bilyeu was critically injured. She sustained multiple shrapnel wounds to her chest and torso, a broken leg and numerous internal injuries as a result of a bombing.

After returning to the U.S. for care, Maggie was diagnosed with TBI (Traumatic Brain Injury), loss of hearing and tinnitus. She also lost her left leg below the knee as a result of the attack. Since then, Maggie has been working hard at her rehabilitation.

The Home Depot Foundation partnered with Tunnel to Towers to present Maggie and her wife with a mortgage-free smart home that is specially adapted to her accessibility needs. The house is outfitted with automatic doors, oversized doorways and wider hallways. Every feature of the home can be controlled through a tablet or a smart device.

The Tunnel to Towers Foundation's Smart Home Program helps our most catastrophically injured veterans and first responders reclaim their day-to-day independence. These homes come with high-tech features including automated doors and lighting, special showers to accommodate wheelchairs, automatic door openers and more.

Giving back to veterans is personal to The Home Depot, as more than 35,000 of the company's associates are veterans or military spouses. Since 2011, The Home Depot Foundation has partnered with Tunnel to Towers to build more than 100 smart homes for combat-wounded veterans and invested more than $500 million in veteran causes. This ensures more of our nation's heroes have a safe, comfortable home that fits their individual needs.

Keep up with all the latest Home Depot news! Subscribe to our bi-weekly news update and get the top Built from Scratch stories delivered straight to your inbox.



View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from The Home Depot on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: The Home Depot
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/home-depot
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: The Home Depot



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
© 2024 ACCESSWIRE